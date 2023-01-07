ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

FHP: Jacksonville man dies in crash on I-95 near 8th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man died Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near the exit for 8th Street, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said an SUV and pickup truck came to a stop for traffic, and that a third...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency. CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Woman dead after being hit by SUV near Normandy Village Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 61-year-old woman is dead after being hit by an SUV while crossing State Road 228 near Normandy Village Parkway on Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. There was no crosswalk where the woman tried to cross the road, according to troopers. The woman died...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Middleburg man charged in New Year’s Eve crash that killed pizza delivery driver

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Middleburg man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal New Year’s Eve crash, according to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX. Christian Whitaker, 28, who is a pizza delivery driver, was the victim of the Dec. 31 crash in Middleburg, the arrest report said. He was killed after being hit by Fabian Urioste, who was speeding, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

21-foot orca dies after washing ashore in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast after a 21-foot orca whale washed up on the beach Wednesday morning. The whale has died, according to FCSO. Marine biologists with SeaWorld and officials with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife...
PALM COAST, FL

