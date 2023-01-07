Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
FHP: Jacksonville man dies in crash on I-95 near 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man died Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near the exit for 8th Street, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said an SUV and pickup truck came to a stop for traffic, and that a third...
Only one lane will be open in both directions on Hood Road, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 4700 Hood Road will be closed for approximately three hours. It is recommended to avoid the area between Hood Road and Inverness Drive. Action News Jax will provide more detail of the blockage throughout the day. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
First Coast News
Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency. CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Woman dead after being hit by SUV near Normandy Village Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 61-year-old woman is dead after being hit by an SUV while crossing State Road 228 near Normandy Village Parkway on Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. There was no crosswalk where the woman tried to cross the road, according to troopers. The woman died...
News4Jax.com
River City split: Deadly violence in Jacksonville clustered on west side of St. Johns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gunfire, crime scene tape, streets blocked by police cruisers. For some neighborhoods in Jacksonville, sights like these connected to violent crime are fairly common. For others, they are rare. And it all depends on which side of the St. Johns River you’re on. When we...
WCJB
Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
Two deadly shootings that occurred minutes from each other were not related, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The two shootings that occurred on Monday night are not related, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a news briefing. According to JSO, the first shooting on Baldwin Street occurred at 6:10 p.m. When police arrived, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds who were shot on the front porch of a home.
News4Jax.com
Middleburg man charged in New Year’s Eve crash that killed pizza delivery driver
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Middleburg man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal New Year’s Eve crash, according to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX. Christian Whitaker, 28, who is a pizza delivery driver, was the victim of the Dec. 31 crash in Middleburg, the arrest report said. He was killed after being hit by Fabian Urioste, who was speeding, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
News4Jax.com
JSO: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized during 3 unrelated shootings within an hour of each other
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating three unrelated shootings that occurred Monday evening, and they’re working to name a suspect in each. Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to Baldwin Street in the Robinson’s Addition neighborhood at 6:10 p.m....
News4Jax.com
‘Stop the violence’: Grandmother calls for peace after 3 shootings in her area leave 2 dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are investigating three separate shootings that left two people dead. The violence erupted on in the Northwest part of the city and brings the total number of homicides to six for the year. A woman News4JAX spoke to said she heard the gunshots and...
News4Jax.com
21-foot orca dies after washing ashore in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast after a 21-foot orca whale washed up on the beach Wednesday morning. The whale has died, according to FCSO. Marine biologists with SeaWorld and officials with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife...
News4Jax.com
‘A great young man’: Loved one identifies person fatally shot in Grand Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A loved one on Tuesday identified the man killed Monday in a deadly shooting on Martha Street in Jacksonville’s Grand Park neighborhood as Jeremiah Prince, 25. The shooting on Martha Street was one of three reported Monday night in the Jacksonville area. News4JAX on Tuesday...
News4Jax.com
Bullet holes litter Northside street known as ‘Dodge City’ following shootout, SWAT response
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested after a neighborhood was shot up, in what witnesses say was like a war zone on Jacksonville’s Northside. Tony Brown, 19, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, armed trespassing and marijuana possession. His arrest report also indicates others were...
JFRD responded to a heavy house fire near Columbus Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire that caused major damages. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Fatal crash reported on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave., FHP reports
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave. Both the Southbound and a northbound turn lane of Blanding Blvd. are blocked due to the accident. Action News Jax is working to learn more information. This is an ongoing...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting
HILLIARD, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Hilliard on Barbara Lane. No deputies have been injured, according to NCSO. This is still an active investigation. We will add to this story once we learn more.
News4Jax.com
Man severely burned after trying to save family pets from house fire on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is fighting for his life after firefighters say he went back into a home that was on fire trying to save the family’s pets. Officials said the blaze sent three people to the hospital and killed the family’s dog and cat.
News4Jax.com
Woman hit by SUV while changing tire on Mathews Bridge receiving intensive care
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville woman said Thursday that their loved one is receiving intensive care after she was hit by an SUV while trying to fix a flat tire on the side of the Mathews Bridge. The crash happened Tuesday morning, when much of the...
