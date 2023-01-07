CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Middleburg man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal New Year’s Eve crash, according to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX. Christian Whitaker, 28, who is a pizza delivery driver, was the victim of the Dec. 31 crash in Middleburg, the arrest report said. He was killed after being hit by Fabian Urioste, who was speeding, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

MIDDLEBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO