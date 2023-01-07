Read full article on original website
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
12news.com
No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high
ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Prepare now for upcoming 2023 pronghorn, elk draw￼
For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags through the upcoming 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips to make the process go smoothly:. * Check your AZGFD portal account. Take this time to review personal data, including application history and...
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
East Valley Tribune
Brothers press on with their Mesa cider business
In Latin, “ex malo bonum” translates to “out of bad comes good,” and that’s remained the story of Cider Corps especially now. Two years ago, Cider Corps founders Josh and Jason Duren announced they would expand their growing Mesa operation by opening a production facility in Gilbert.
AZFamily
Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
governing.com
In the Desert, History Blooms as Arizona Tops Records with a Fifth Female Governor
(TNS) — Forget, for a happy moment, Arizona’s ungodly heat and the abundance of wackadoodles who’ve made it a thriving center of election denialism and other political buffoonery. The state, which has a proud history of going its own way, boasts another, more salutary distinction: When Democrat...
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs
Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech Monday, but the challenges facing her new administration were on full display, as some Republicans turned their backs on her and others walked out of the room to show how they felt about her policy plans. […] The post As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
East Valley Tribune
New CUSD board member sacrificed to be with his kids
Kurt Rohrs said he had a good life, traveling the world for a semiconductor country doing manufacturing and product management at factories in five countries. He lived in Ocotillo on a golf course in a really nice house, making really good money. He decided to give it up. Rohrs, who...
Arizona recreational marijuana sales hit new record, medical sales slip again
For the eighth straight month, and the eleventh time in the past year, medical marijuana sales dropped from the month prior, clocking in at about $31 million in October 2022. By contrast, adult-use cannabis sales that voters approved in 2020 hit a new high in the same month, with more than $85.4 million in estimated […] The post Arizona recreational marijuana sales hit new record, medical sales slip again appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
nevalleynews.org
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
allaboutarizonanews.com
All Arizona Residents Get Free Admission To State Parks This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Get out and explore the great outdoors over the upcoming three-day weekend. Once again, Arizona State Parks and Trails will offer free admission to all Arizona residents on Monday, January 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Entrance fees at the more than 30 state parks and natural areas will...
azbigmedia.com
Cox launches Cox Mobile in Metro Phoenix and other markets
Cox Communications announced the successful national launch of Cox Mobile, the company’s new mobile phone service available to Cox Internet customers in the Phoenix Metro areas and in Cox markets nationwide. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile customers have access to two simple data...
AZFamily
Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
