Arizona State

12news.com

No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high

ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices

ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Prepare now for upcoming 2023 pronghorn, elk draw￼

For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags through the upcoming 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips to make the process go smoothly:. * Check your AZGFD portal account. Take this time to review personal data, including application history and...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Brothers press on with their Mesa cider business

In Latin, “ex malo bonum” translates to “out of bad comes good,” and that’s remained the story of Cider Corps especially now. Two years ago, Cider Corps founders Josh and Jason Duren announced they would expand their growing Mesa operation by opening a production facility in Gilbert.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Gov. Hobbs wants to eliminate pink tax in Arizona

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs

Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech Monday, but the challenges facing her new administration were on full display, as some Republicans turned their backs on her and others walked out of the room to show how they felt about her policy plans.  […] The post As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

New CUSD board member sacrificed to be with his kids

Kurt Rohrs said he had a good life, traveling the world for a semiconductor country doing manufacturing and product management at factories in five countries. He lived in Ocotillo on a golf course in a really nice house, making really good money. He decided to give it up. Rohrs, who...
CHANDLER, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona recreational marijuana sales hit new record, medical sales slip again

For the eighth straight month, and the eleventh time in the past year, medical marijuana sales dropped from the month prior, clocking in at about $31 million in October 2022.  By contrast, adult-use cannabis sales that voters approved in 2020 hit a new high in the same month, with more than $85.4 million in estimated […] The post Arizona recreational marijuana sales hit new record, medical sales slip again appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Cox launches Cox Mobile in Metro Phoenix and other markets

Cox Communications announced the successful national launch of Cox Mobile, the company’s new mobile phone service available to Cox Internet customers in the Phoenix Metro areas and in Cox markets nationwide. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile customers have access to two simple data...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
TEMPE, AZ

