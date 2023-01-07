Read full article on original website
Assault weapons to be banned in Illinois: House passes bill — and Pritzker vows to sign it ‘immediately’
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is poised to become the ninth state in the country to ban assault weapons after the Illinois House on Tuesday approved legislation that will also stop the sale of high-capacity magazines. It would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois and cap the purchase...
From free college to universal preschool, Gov. JB Pritzker pledges a second-term ‘agenda as ambitious and bold as our people are’
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday offered up bold promises in his second inaugural address, vowing free college tuition for working-class families and more affordable and widespread health care and child care. The Chicago Democrat sketched an agenda he called as “bold as our people are, thinking...
Illinois lawmakers reach a deal on assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders reached a deal Monday on a landmark assault weapons ban shaped by the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, stifling GOP cries that gun owners’ rights are being trampled. A day of behind-the-scenes negotiations among top Illinois...
Watch Live: 2023 Inauguration of Top Illinois Leaders
SPRINGFIELD – On January 9, 2023, Governor JB Pritzker, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Comptroller Susan Mendoza, and Treasurer Michael Frerichs is scheduled to be sworn-in for their second terms. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is scheduled to be sworn-in for his first term in this position. All were elected or re-elected on November 8, 2022. The inaugural ceremony took place at the Bank of Springfield Center.
