SPRINGFIELD – On January 9, 2023, Governor JB Pritzker, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Comptroller Susan Mendoza, and Treasurer Michael Frerichs is scheduled to be sworn-in for their second terms. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is scheduled to be sworn-in for his first term in this position. All were elected or re-elected on November 8, 2022. The inaugural ceremony took place at the Bank of Springfield Center.

