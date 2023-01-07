Read full article on original website
City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor proposes providing micro-shelters for homeless people
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — City leaders in Birmingham want to provide safe, temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness with "Project Home for All." Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said that homeless people deserve a safe place to sleep. He wants the city to "take it a step further by offering resources that give them the option for a transition into permanent housing."
Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless
The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern students push to save school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham proposing new pilot program to help homeless prosper
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Safe sleep is likely something you take for granted, but it is far from a given, especially for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness. Now the city of Birmingham is stepping up in an effort to better those resident’s lives. The city envisions the Safe...
wvtm13.com
Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters residents' quality of life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale.
birminghamtimes.com
Cooper Green Mercy Health to Break Ground on New $120M Building
Cooper Green Mercy Health will break ground on a new building to house its clinical operations at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck, 1515 6th Ave. South, Birmingham. The new building, scheduled to open in 2025, will replace the current...
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
birminghamtimes.com
2023 Contact Info for Birmingham-Area Officials; Agencies
Here’s a listing of dozens of city, county, state and federals officials and their contact info as well as agencies that represent residents throughout the metro area. https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 1st District – Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349. 2nd District – Hunter Williams (205) 254-2348. 3rd District – Valerie Abbott...
wbrc.com
Shelby Humane Society asking for help with influx of puppies and kittens
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane Society is calling for help with emergency donations and emergency fosters as they’re dealing with an influx of puppies and kittens. Haley Neal with Shelby Humane says they’ve been overwhelmed with the young pets over the past few weeks. So much so,...
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
Alabama Mom Looking For Man Who Saved Her Daughter After Wreck
The Cullman Daily posted a note to Facebook about a mom, Jennifer, looking for a man we can all call an angel!. I'm sure any of us with children would hope for an angel like this to stop and be with our child if we couldn't be. This is the...
wtvy.com
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
2 bodies found in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County’s Fosters community
Authorities are investigating the discovery early Sunday of two bodies in separate locations in Tuscaloosa County. Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Mary Sellers said one body was found on Interstate 59 and the other on Frog Ridge Road. Both bodies were in the Fosters community. The deaths are possibly suspicious, Sellers...
bsc.edu
Honors Program Offers Breadth, Depth, Complexity
The Harrison Honors Program continues to grow, thanks to a generous gift in 2022 – a $700,000 gift from Dr. Donald C. Harrison ’54 and his wife Laura M. Harrison that will provide continual support to honors students and their academic goals. Harrison’s gift adds to his 14-year commitment to the honors program and 35 years of unwavering support to his alma mater.
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
wbrc.com
Residents displaced after Anniston condemns fire-damaged apartment complex
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - After a fire destroyed an apartment in Anniston late last month, neighbors are trying to find a new place to live because the city is condemning all of the units in the complex. The fire happened on Wilmer Avenue the day after Christmas. Some of the...
Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
