Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
wvtm13.com

Birmingham mayor proposes providing micro-shelters for homeless people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — City leaders in Birmingham want to provide safe, temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness with "Project Home for All." Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said that homeless people deserve a safe place to sleep. He wants the city to "take it a step further by offering resources that give them the option for a transition into permanent housing."
AL.com

Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless

The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Southern students push to save school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
wvtm13.com

Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters residents' quality of life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
The Trussville Tribune

Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
birminghamtimes.com

2023 Contact Info for Birmingham-Area Officials; Agencies

Here’s a listing of dozens of city, county, state and federals officials and their contact info as well as agencies that represent residents throughout the metro area. https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 1st District – Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349. 2nd District – Hunter Williams (205) 254-2348. 3rd District – Valerie Abbott...
wtvy.com

New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
bsc.edu

Honors Program Offers Breadth, Depth, Complexity

The Harrison Honors Program continues to grow, thanks to a generous gift in 2022 – a $700,000 gift from Dr. Donald C. Harrison ’54 and his wife Laura M. Harrison that will provide continual support to honors students and their academic goals. Harrison’s gift adds to his 14-year commitment to the honors program and 35 years of unwavering support to his alma mater.
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
CBS 42

Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
