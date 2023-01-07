Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session

Calling it a "ticking time bomb," Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday told lawmakers they need to override the aggregate expenditure limit for education — and soon. The new governor laid out plans for a "historic investment in schools" and revamping a formula for additional aid to education. Hobbs also told lawmakers she wants more money for school counselors, saying Arizona has, on average, only one for every 700 youngsters.

