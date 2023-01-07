ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session

By Neil Jones
arizonasuntimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
RobertMarsha Farrell
4d ago

Republicans don't have values or integrity. Just look at the recent discovery of the Saudi farm land deal and free water. The land is usage cost was assessed half of what it should have been and no cost to water usage either. Somebody made some money on this but it surely isn't transparent to the tax payers and now it is a serious matter of excessive water use. This agreement needs be dissolved immediately and find out who set up this sweet deal for Saudis. rff

ksn truth over lies
4d ago

The good old “republican values”. You, know, tax breaks for the rich, false electors, promoting mistrust in our election. Yeah, Im really looking forward to that!

Stizo
4d ago

Lol, so lies, projection and getting absolutely nothing done? Before you @ me, be ready to explain what plan has been drawn up to replace the ACA republicans said they were going to do since 2010

