ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans interviewing several GM candidates, including interim Ryan Cowden | Report

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly beginning interviews for their general manager opening. The Titans have requested permission to interview 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Titans also will interview their interim GM Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, according to the NFL Network report. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dan Snyder's Decision On Sunday

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has kept a pretty low profile of late. And according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Snyder was not in attendance for Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys, per a source with knowledge of the situation. The NFL world reacted to Snyder's absence on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Augusta Free Press

Washington’s season is over because Ron Rivera still can’t figure out QBs

The Washington Commanders are done, and it’s because coach Ron Rivera couldn’t get out of his own way. Washington was the seventh and final NFC playoff team until Rivera decided to go with Carson Wentz at QB last week for a pivotal home game with the miserable Cleveland Browns, and Wentz threw three picks in the 24-10 loss that eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer trashed by former player

The Jacksonville Jaguars clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs on Sunday by defeating Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans, 20-16. After the game, Jaguars veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones couldn’t resist taking a thinly veiled shot at former head coach Urban Meyer. “Marvin Jones on the notion the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents

With the Cleveland Browns finishing up their 2022 season with a 7-10 record, it is now known who Cleveland will have on the schedule next season. The Browns fell to the Steelers in a disappointing 28-14 loss to end their season. Next year at home, the Browns will play the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Panthers to interview Frank Reich Wednesday

The Panthers and Frank Reich will be spending some time together on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reich is interviewing for the team’s head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. Reich was fired by the Colts after a 3-5-1 start to the season. He was 40-33-1 over his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: The First NFLPA All-Pro Team Has Been Announced

The votes are in. For the first time in NFL history, the NFLPA announced its "Players' All-Pro Team" which asked players around the league to select who had the most impact this season; with players casting votes for those who play their position and those they line up against. Here's a look at the ...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy