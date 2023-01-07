Read full article on original website
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tennessee Titans interviewing several GM candidates, including interim Ryan Cowden | Report
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly beginning interviews for their general manager opening. The Titans have requested permission to interview 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Titans also will interview their interim GM Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, according to the NFL Network report. ...
Browns Have two Players on This Top Free Agent List
Cleveland Browns players Jadeveon Clowney and Ethan Pocic are among the team's top free agents.
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
JJ Watt Leaves the NFL Field for the Final Time
Watt finished with two sacks in his final career game
NFL World Reacts To Dan Snyder's Decision On Sunday
Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has kept a pretty low profile of late. And according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Snyder was not in attendance for Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys, per a source with knowledge of the situation. The NFL world reacted to Snyder's absence on...
Washington’s season is over because Ron Rivera still can’t figure out QBs
The Washington Commanders are done, and it’s because coach Ron Rivera couldn’t get out of his own way. Washington was the seventh and final NFC playoff team until Rivera decided to go with Carson Wentz at QB last week for a pivotal home game with the miserable Cleveland Browns, and Wentz threw three picks in the 24-10 loss that eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
Urban Meyer trashed by former player
The Jacksonville Jaguars clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs on Sunday by defeating Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans, 20-16. After the game, Jaguars veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones couldn’t resist taking a thinly veiled shot at former head coach Urban Meyer. “Marvin Jones on the notion the...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reportedly faces 'uphill battle' to play in Wild Card round vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round after splitting the season series one game apiece. Baltimore was able to take the Week 5 battle between the two teams, while Cincinnati won during Week 18. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the team’s...
Look: Ron Rivera Has Confirmed Significant Commanders Firing
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has confirmed the dismissal of now-former offensive coordinator Scott Turner. The team released an official statement from Rivera on Tuesday. "I met with Coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward with ...
A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents
With the Cleveland Browns finishing up their 2022 season with a 7-10 record, it is now known who Cleveland will have on the schedule next season. The Browns fell to the Steelers in a disappointing 28-14 loss to end their season. Next year at home, the Browns will play the...
Panthers to interview Frank Reich Wednesday
The Panthers and Frank Reich will be spending some time together on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reich is interviewing for the team’s head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. Reich was fired by the Colts after a 3-5-1 start to the season. He was 40-33-1 over his...
Look: The First NFLPA All-Pro Team Has Been Announced
The votes are in. For the first time in NFL history, the NFLPA announced its "Players' All-Pro Team" which asked players around the league to select who had the most impact this season; with players casting votes for those who play their position and those they line up against. Here's a look at the ...
Colts' Ballard: Irsay will make final call on coach, Saturday among candidates
General manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday that he'll lead the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching search but owner Jim Irsay "will make the final call," according to team reporter JJ Stankevitz. Ballard confirmed interim head coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates for the full-time role. "He's smart. He's a good...
Schedule Known for Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator Interviewing
A look at the schedule Cleveland Browns will follow as they look for their next defensive coordinator.
Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order
The Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals own the first three respective picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order, with the first 18 selections finalized after the final week of regular-season games.
