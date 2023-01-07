ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Listed in Top Five Cities with Most Green Spaces

By Lee Rennick
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHCWH_0k6Zs73r00
Stock Photo

Recently Lawn Love released their list of top 100 cities in the United States with the most green space because “exploring nature within your city is a great way to destress and get moving into the new year.”

They ranked the cities on five factors: Green space per capita, number of parks and green spaces, total park acreage, yard size, and the share of land used for parks and recreation. Nashville came in third with an overall score of 39.34, ranking fifth overall for green spaces per capita, 22 in the number of parks, 13 for total park acreage, 57 for share of land used for parks and recreation and number two for yard square footage.

Southeastern cities took the top three spaces, with Chesapeake, Virginia and Jacksonville, Florida coming in first and second respectively. Lexington, Kentucky ranks number two overall in the country, right behind Chesapeake, Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9kfR_0k6Zs73r00

“For each of the 200 biggest United State cities,” said Lawn Love, “we gathered publicly available data on the five factors …. Next, we calculated weighted scores for each factor and averaged the scores for each city across all factors. We eliminated 103 cities lacking sufficient data across all five factors, resulting in a final sample size of 97 cities.”

Parks and green space are important because new research is suggesting that being in nature has positive effects on mental well-being, according to studies done by Michigan State University. They also offer a place to exercise, soak up some sun, rest and recharge.

The study was completed because so many people in the country lack access to parks according to the Trust for Public Land. The organization is working to change that.

“Parks are essential for public health,” says the Trust for Public Lands website. “climate resilience, and strong connected communities. And yet, 100 million people in the U.S.—including 28 million kids—don’t have a park within a 10-minute walk of home.”

“There is growing evidence to suggest that being in nature has positive effects on people’s mental health,” according to froglife.org. “Studies have shown that green spaces can lower levels of stress … and reduce rates of depression and anxiety, reduce cortisol levels [When cortisol levels are lower, we are calmer.] … and improve general well-being. Not only can a simple walk in nature boost your mood but also improve your cognitive function and memory… Green spaces can provide a buffer against the negative health impacts of stressful life events.”

“[One] study used an Outdoor Behavioral Health Care approach that combined traditional mental health counseling with wilderness experiences for youth ages 18 to 23 already diagnosed with mental health issues such as mood disorders, substance abuse and anxiety,” according to the Michigan article. “Researchers found that participants who completed the program had a reduction in symptoms of distress and interpersonal difficulties and an increased sense of purpose while participating in the intervention. These benefits continued after discharge.”

The Lawn Love report is the opposite of reports by WPLN and other local sources from previous years that say Nashville doesn’t have enough parks. These articles say that only 45% of people live a 10-minute walk from a park or natural area, which is well below the national average of 75%. The difference may be that Lawn Love is measuring total space, not the distance to a park. Many parks require a drive, including the 1500 acres of Shelby Park and Shelby Bottoms Natural Area. According to nashville.gov, there are 15,134 acres of open space, including 178 parks and 99 miles of greenway.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Joel Eisenberg

In-N-Out Burger Expanding Into Tennessee

The fast food favorite is building a new office to service new locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and WKRN.com.
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

Where to Celebrate the Bagel in Middle Tennessee for National Bagel Day

January 15 is National Bagel Day, so here are some favorite bagel shops around Middle Tennessee to go celebrate the chewy, doughy treat. Whether eaten traditionally with cream cheese and lox, or with more trendy fare, the once plain bagel is now a “hot” food that has been given the gourmet treatment and they are enjoyed by more than 200 million Americans every year.
TENNESSEE STATE
1029thebuzz.com

Tennessee Ranks #3 in the Amount of People Moving Here

Obviously, Nashville has grown at insane rates for the last several years. The traffic on the roads definitely show it!! But according to this recent study, it’s not just the Middle TN that’s growing… it’s the entire state. Tennessee ranked #3 for inbound movers. FOX 17...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Luxury items $1.1 billion jackpot winner could buy in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1.1 billion. That kind of money would set someone up for life. But how much could that money buy in a Nashville-area splurge? Here are some of the most expensive luxuries you can buy as a lottery-winner billionaire in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $3.25M Incredible New Home in Nashville, TN Offers Amazing Interior and Exterior Finishes

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home providing you an easy living life style now available for sale. This home located at 103 Gun Club Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 5,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Kay Cook (615-490-1574) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Mayor Cooper Announces 11 Projects in North Nashville Funded Through Participatory Budgeting

Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee, on January 10, for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
KFVS12

In-N-Out planning expansion into Tennessee, Gov. Lee says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “A great American company” is coming to Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday, saying that In-N-Out is planning to open a corporate office in the Volunteer State- the company’s first in the eastern United States. The burger company is a California staple and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus

Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a left turn across three lanes of traffic on Church Street. In the process, the Encore hit a Rover bus and a Kia sedan. 5 injured in Murfreesboro crash involving Rover bus. Following...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Whiskey Riff

Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners

Well this is pretty shitty… If you haven’t been following along, here’s the quick and dirty rundown of the saga of the Exit/In, the historic music venue in Nashville that has hosted performances from legends like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, to Billy Joel, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimmy Buffett, Tyler Childers, Post Malone, and more recently, Miranda Lambert. Back in 2021, the owners of the property put the building housing the Exit/In, as well as the neighboring bar […] The post Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Sylvia Jean Hartzog

Sylvia Jean Hartzog, age 76 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was born in Winston Salem, NC to the late James & Minnie Plaxico. Sylvia grew up in Winston Salem and attended Glenn High School. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Art was a passion that was shared with her mother Minnie and sister Patricia. She taught studio art at Farragut High School in Knoxville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Missing Teen: Savannah Riley

Savannah Riley, 14, was reported missing on January 7. Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area. Riley has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. If anyone sees Savannah Riley or know where she can be...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University to Announce the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center

Nashville, TENN. – On Monday, Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University will announce the launch of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center. This Center will focus on supporting the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs and will be housed at Burrus Hall, which has stood at the corner of 16th Avenue N. and Meharry Blvd. since 1945. This innovative partnership will transform Burrus Hall into an incubation and innovation facility with more than 13,000 square feet of flexible space for programming and engagement. Once finished, The Freeman Center will provide wraparound services, resources, and programming for students, faculty, and members of the community as they strive to scale their businesses and test their ideas.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Hiring Event for New Nashville Store

Nashville – Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Nashville to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods. Located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville, the store will open on Friday, Jan. 20,...
NASHVILLE, TN
travellemming.com

Driving in Nashville for Visitors | Rules & Tips [2023]

Worried about driving in Nashville on your upcoming trip? Luckily, driving around Nashville is pretty easy, but there are a few things you need to be aware of to best enjoy your time in the city. As a Nashville local, I drive in the city almost every day. Driving is...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy