Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO

Photo Submitted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.

Tahir has held several leadership positions since joining Ascension Saint Thomas in 2014, focusing throughout on creating a culture of trust and collaboration with physicians, clinicians, payors, and other key stakeholders. Among his accomplishments, Tahir oversaw the design and launch of a $300 million modernization of the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus, managed the integration of multiple physician practices into a unified medical group, led the significant expansion of clinical service lines, and aligned new insurance networks.

In addition to receiving recognition as a “Top 25 Emerging Leader” by Modern Healthcare and as a “Rising Star” by Becker’s Hospital Review, Tahir has been named one of Nashville Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” and listed among “Tomorrow’s Leaders” by the Catholic Health Association. Tahir serves on the boards of the Catholic Health Association of the United States, American Heart Association of Tennessee, and Nashville Public Radio. He holds master’s degrees from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Loyola University Chicago Quinlan School of Business.

“The health system’s footprint across the state has seen significant expansion under Tim’s five years of leadership,” said Craig Cordola, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Ascension. “As an innovator with a track record of success, Fahad is well-suited to lead our next phase of growth as we continue serving Middle Tennessee.”

“I am honored to succeed a leader of Tim’s caliber and character and privileged to serve our ministry in this new capacity,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “Ascension Saint Thomas has attained a national reputation for innovation and clinical excellence in more than 125 years of serving our community and we will continue to shape the future of healthcare in concert with our partners.”