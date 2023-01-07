Read full article on original website
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Premiere Set at Bravo, and the First Trailer Features Plenty of Drama
The sun will not be setting on Vanderpump Rules in the near future. Bravo announced this week that the hit Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff will return for its highly-anticipated tenth season on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 p.m. The returning cast for Season 10 includes Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana...
Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2 Review: I'm a Pretty Observant Guy
The Campano kidnapping case wrapped up too quickly. Will and Faith fingered a sexual predator for Emma's kidnapping on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2, while Angie used her past to get a witness to open up. The past came back to haunt Will, Angie, and Paul. Paul was different...
Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season
Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC. Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season. Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was...
Fatal Attraction: Paramount+ Drops First Look and Premiere Date for New Series
Paramount+ will introduce viewers to its take on Fatal Attraction later this year. The highly-anticipated series will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria,...
From Season 2, A Spy Among Friends Get Premiere Dates at MGM+
MGM+ (formerly EPIX) will launch in the U.S. on January 15. The rebranded streaming service had an appearance at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour Tuesday, and we got some premiere dates for new and returning shows. We already knew Godfather of Harlem would start the rebrand, with the...
NCIS Crossover Review: Come Together
Well, it finally happened. After a handful of two-team missions over the years (most to set up spinoffs), all three squads came together in a three-hour crossover on NCIS Season 20 Episode 10, NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 10. So, let's tackle...
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9 Review: Blood Bank
Arkady was back in all his dissembling glory, and that's never a bad thing. He found himself in trouble yet again on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9, only for once, it wasn't largely his fault. Not that he was blameless, mind you. But he could actually be considered...
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Paging Dr. Song
While recognizing that time travel sci-fi television has a requisite level of suspended disbelief, Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 has moments of utter surrealism regarding medical functionality. Aside from that, I can appreciate the problem-solving skills Ben uses to bring about satisfactory closure to all three patients' stories. Meanwhile,...
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock
The Pitch Perfect universe will continue on Peacock. The streaming service officially picked up a second season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Monday morning, citing strong viewership. The Adam Devine-fronted comedy series was watched by more subscribers in its launch weekend than any other original comedy to date.
Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 2
On Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2, Helene arrived on the island mourning the loss of her mother. However, she also had to find her biological father, something Roarke wanted to help out with. Meanwhile, Roarke wanted to learn more about Javier. Elsewhere, Ruby gave herself a spiritual cleanse with...
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Went From Bravo's Diamond in the Rough to One of the Most Contrived Shows on TV
The Real Housewives franchise has been around since 2006. What started as one hour-long show has become one of the biggest franchises in the world. Somewhere along the way, the formula of different cities started to grow stale -- until The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) burst onto the scene in 2020.
Stranger Things: Salaries Revealed for Final Season
The cast of Stranger Things will be laughing all the way to the bank as salaries have been revealed for the final season. According to The Direct, David Harbour and Winona Ryder have each closed deals to make $9.5 million across the eight-episode fifth season. They each made around $2.8...
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole Get Paramount+ Premiere Dates
With some big news, Paramount+ kicked off the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. We'll start with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The streaming service has set an April 6 premiere date for the prequel, which takes place four years before the original movie. "Before rock 'n' roll ruled,...
East New York Season 1 Episode 10 Review: 10-13
Good news first: Bentley's going to be okay. While it was unlikely that CBS' newest police procedural would kill off a main character halfway through its freshman season, you never know. East New York Season 1 Episode 10 dealt with the aftermath of Bentley's shooting. It was an emotional, gripping...
You: The Hunter Becomes the Hunted in Riveting Season 4 Trailer
Joe Goldberg is out of his element in the official trailer for You Season 4. Netflix unveiled the trailer on Monday morning, and the series embraces change as Joe moves to London. Unfortunately, he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery in which it looks like he's being stalked.
Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary Leads TV Winners
The 80th annual Golden Globes premiered on NBC Tuesday night, marking the first time the embattled awards show was on the air since 2021. Abbott Elementary continued to be an awards magnet, proving there is still some life in the broadcast networks. The hit comedy secured three wins, including for...
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Bode's Ex-Girlfriend is in Town!
Bode is safe and sound after an intense and dramatic turn of events. Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 got us back into the Fire Country groove. After two or so weeks off the air, we were treated to a good episode, all factors considered. I didn't particularly like the...
TV Ratings: NCISverse Crossover Scores for CBS; Alert Craters
The highly-anticipated NCISverse crossover finally premiered on CBS on Monday evening, and the numbers were strong. NCIS kicked things off with 7.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, relatively steady in the demo vs. its season average but up considerably among viewers. NCIS: Hawai'i followed with 7.2 million viewers and...
The Walking Dead: Maggie/Negan, Daryl Dixon, and Rick/Michonne Spinoffs Delayed at AMC
AMC is switching things up for the next phase of The Walking Dead universe. The cabler shared some details about the premieres of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and Rick & Michonne Tuesday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. Dead City, which stars Lauren Cohan and...
Jennifer Coolidge Accepts Golden Globe, Thanks Mike White, Ryan Murphy, and More
Jennifer Coolidge stole the show during the 80th Golden Globes telecast Tuesday night. The White Lotus actress won her first win during the event and opened up about what it means to her to have a career resurgence. Coolidge won an award for her work during the 2022 Primetime Emmys...
