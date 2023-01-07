ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Reba’s New Movie to Debut on LIfetime

By Donna Vissman
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8V7p_0k6ZrYbC00

Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, starring and executive produced by Reba, is set to premiere on Saturday, January 7 at 8/7c on Lifetime and will be available to stream the following day.

In The Hammer, Reba plays Kim Wheeler, an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America.

This is Lifetime’s second collaboration with Reba, who also starred in and executive produced her 2021 holiday film, Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune. The Hammer also reunites McEntire with her “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman and stars Kay Shioma Metchie and Rex Linn.

“I loved the script for The Hammer and could definitely identify with the tough, no-nonsense spirit of the real life person it was based on,” Reba said. “Also, how could I say no to getting to work with my boyfriend, Rex Linn, and my Reba tv show co-star Melissa Peterman again? We had the best time!”

Reba will continue her Reba: Live In Concert tour this spring, kicking off March 9 in Jacksonville. For additional information, visit Reba.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Beat Shazam’ Producer Apploff Entertainment Promotes Danielle Peress

EXCLUSIVE: Apploff Entertainment, the unscripted production company behind series such as Fox’s Beat Shazam and NBC’s The Wheel, is promoting from within. The company has upped Danielle Peress to VP, Current and Development. She was previously Director of Development. Peress started as Jeff Apploff’s executive assistant before becoming responsible for creating, packaging, marketing and selling a number of series. She has worked on Beat Shazam, hosted by Jamie Foxx, Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics reboot, hosted by Niecy Nash, and was a supervising producer on NBC’s The Wheel, an adaptation of the BBC gameshow. She will report to Apploff and will now manage Zach Gelfand,...
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy