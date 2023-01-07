Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 4, 2023

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/29/22 to 01/04/23).

Here are highlights this week.

The movies White Noise and The Menu make their debut on our streaming chart, as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery continues to reign the list.

Netflix’s hit shows Wednesday and Treason take spots #5 and #9 consecutively, and Top Gun: Maverick on #8.

Here are the top ten titles this week.