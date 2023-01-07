ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

5-vehicle collision involving big rig blocks Highway 99 in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRozn_0k6Zqeyt00

STOCKTON — A multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig was causing major backups on Highway 99 in Stockton late Friday night.

The California Highway patrol Stockton division said the collision happened at approximately 9:19 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Harney Lane. All but one southbound lane was blocked.

Caltrans said the lanes should be fully reopened by 11:30 p.m.

Five vehicles, one of which was a big rig, were involved in the collision.

Minor injuries were reported but it is unclear how many people were injured or involved.

The CHP said the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Comments / 1

quitcherbichen
4d ago

iswear they must give out driver licenses in boxes of kids cereal. give other cars some space. this could be avoided if there were room to stop. You're not getting there any faster

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Driver extricated after being trapped by crash involving semi-truck in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person suffered critical injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan late Tuesday night. Metro Fire of Sacramento says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road. Crews who responded to the scene found that the sedan driver was trapped inside their car. The driver was soon extricated and taken to the hospital. Firefighters say the person's injuries were critical. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Placerville Head-On Collision Occurs Resulting in Injuries

Minor Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on Rock Creek Road. A head-on collision in Placerville resulted in minor injuries on January 8. The collision occurred at the intersection of Rock Creek and Gravel Roads, which is a rural area, around 12:34 p.m. The vehicles ended up blocking that intersection, according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Although an investigation was conducted by the CHP to determine the cause of the crash, the reason for the collision was not released.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

One person dead in fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A person has died after a crash on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues.Police have set up a barricade surrounding the deceased. It's unclear what led up to the crash, according to officials, an investigation is now underway.No further information was released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Big rig ends up on its side, partially hanging over Yolo Bypass

YOLO COUNTY – A big rig ended up hanging partially off the Yolo Bypass early Tuesday morning as strong winds blew over Northern California.The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the southbound lane of Interstate 5 outside of Woodland.Part of the big rig's trailer ended up hanging off the bypass after the crash. Officers say the driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.Lanes on southbound I-5 were blocked through the early morning hours and Caltrans didn't have an estimated time of reopening. Drivers were being turned around at County Road 102. Traffic is now being let through, but drivers should expect residual delays through the morning commute. 
YOLO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County

On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
LAFAYETTE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Logging Truck Crash On Rawhide Road

Update at 10am: The CHP reports that travelers will want to continue to avoid the 19000 block of Rawhide Road as cleanup continues from a logging truck rollover accident. Minor injuries were reported in relation to the crash, which occurred around 7:15am. There is a heavy amount of mud and wood still blocking the roadway.
JAMESTOWN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision

Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
VALLEJO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision on SR-4 in Stockton

On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a major injury car collision in Stockton. The incident was described as a head-on crash involving two vehicles on State Route 4 and Roberts Road at approximately 8:35 a.m. Details on the Major Injury Car Collision in...
STOCKTON, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pittsburg teen’s final hours and death remain a mystery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 10, 2023) — Officials are still putting together the pieces swirling around a 19-year-old Pittsburg man’s disappearance on New Year’s Day and the discovery of his body alongside Highway 4 on Jan. 7. The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol...
PITTSBURG, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Crash Occurs at Fair Oaks Intersection

Single-Vehicle Accident at Winding Way Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. A single-vehicle rollover crash at an intersection in Fair Oaks resulted in minor injuries on January 3. The collision occurred at the intersection of Winding Way and San Juan Avenue around 12:05 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, the male driver was still inside the vehicle.
FAIR OAKS, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: House Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County

(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Stanislaus County flood advisory triggers large-scale emergency response

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County has deployed the Central Valley Incident Management Team to help address flooding and other potential hazards after declaring a state of emergency. Declaring emergencies allows government agencies to increase the number of resources put toward repairs and other forms of relief following disasters.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parts of Sacramento nearly washed away after flooding pumps lost power

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) -  At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found

SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage. Police say they don't suspect foul play. This is a developing story.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman dies after tree falls on her in Sacramento

(KTXL) — A woman died after a tree fell on her near North 5th Street in Sacramento on Saturday evening. According to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Sacramento Fire Department arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a traumatic injury on the levee near the American River and North 5th Street. When firefighters arrived, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
125K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy