Hillary Scholten sworn into Congress

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten was sworn into congress early Saturday morning, making history at the first woman and mother to serve Michigan's third congressional district.

The congresswoman was supposed to be sworn in on Tuesday but that was delayed because no Speaker of the House was elected.

“I’m honored and humbled to take my place in history today. The people of Michigan’s Third District recognized everything that is at stake at such a critical time in our country, in our democracy. I’m ready for the challenge of serving at this time,” Congresswoman Scholten said. “I’m full of hope and optimism today. And more than anything, I’m ready to do the hard work to address the challenges facing families across West Michigan, because the issues that matter to them matter to me and my family, too.”

Scholten will host a ceremonial swearing-in event in Grand Rapids later this month.