ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Hillary Scholten sworn into Congress

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIIEN_0k6ZpF9300

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten was sworn into congress early Saturday morning, making history at the first woman and mother to serve Michigan's third congressional district.

The congresswoman was supposed to be sworn in on Tuesday but that was delayed because no Speaker of the House was elected.

“I’m honored and humbled to take my place in history today. The people of Michigan’s Third District recognized everything that is at stake at such a critical time in our country, in our democracy. I’m ready for the challenge of serving at this time,” Congresswoman Scholten said. “I’m full of hope and optimism today. And more than anything, I’m ready to do the hard work to address the challenges facing families across West Michigan, because the issues that matter to them matter to me and my family, too.”

Scholten will host a ceremonial swearing-in event in Grand Rapids later this month.

Comments / 1

Related
The Saginaw News

A collared wolf from Michigan’s U.P. roamed more than 4,000 miles before it was killed

When a hunter in Manitoba, Canada legally shot and killed a gray wolf in early December, a radio collar found around its neck was the first clue to the incredible journey this animal had been on. The wolf had been collared in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the summer of 2021, and its GPS data since then showed this wolf’s multi-state and two-country trek was one for the record books.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Conservative groups abandon ballot bids for private school scholarship, voting laws

Conservative groups last month abandoned their efforts to pass voter-initiated laws seeking to create stricter voter identification rules and a tax-incentivized scholarship fund in Michigan that could be used for private school education. The demise of the Let MI Kids Learn ballot initiative serves as a blow to the West...
The Flint Journal

Feds court filing blames Snyder, Flint and state agencies for city’s water crisis

FLINT, MI -- The federal government says in a new court filing that dozens of individuals and agencies are responsible for the Flint water crisis but it’s not among them. Attorneys for the United States provided its list of nonparties at fault in a U.S. District Court filing on Wednesday, Jan. 4, naming the state of Michigan, former Gov. Rick Snyder, the city of Flint, former emergency manager and others.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics

It has now been two years since baseless claims of election fraud incited an armed, far-right extremist mob to storm the U.S. Capitol, breaking into congressional chambers and ransacking offices in the name of keeping former President Donald Trump in office. The events of Jan. 6, 2021, came as a violent result of pro-Trump election […] The post ‘A dark day for our country’: How the Jan. 6 insurrection has changed Michigan politics appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy