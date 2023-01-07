ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

First Alert Forecast: temperatures, rain chances to grow soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for this Wednesday opens in a similar fashion to Tuesday with fair and dry skies holding across the Cape Fear Region. Amid light and variable breezes, temperatures are topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon. Unlike Tuesday night, frosty 30s will be replaced with widespread 40s amid mostly clear skies. Southwesterly winds will kick temperatures deeper into the 70s likely on Thursday, as temperatures get set to drop following our next rain-making system.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington National Weather Service looking for community weather observers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service in Wilmington needs your help collecting local weather observations. They are looking for volunteer Cooperative Weather Observers across southeastern NC and northeastern SC, especially in Pender, Bladen and Columbus Counties. Volunteers would be tasked with recording and reporting weather and climate...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

$1 million on the line in Burgaw restaurant competition

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Have you ever dreamed of owning your own restaurant, but you don’t have the money or know where to start? One entrepreneur is giving someone the opportunity to win $1 million to go towards the restaurant of their dreams in Burgaw. It all started with...
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Father John Misty to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced that Father John Misty will play at the venue with Omar Velasco on April 16. Per the announcement, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. to the general public on the Live Nation website. Father John...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Teens Found Safe at Lake

After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community can get free trees and grass at the 25th annual TreeFest on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the JCPenney corridor in Independence Mall. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until supplies run out, a household can choose up...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that Anthony John Balkus IV is missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Per the report, he is 24 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has brown hair. He was last seen on Jan. 5 at 2710 Market Street. Anyone...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UPDATE: Oak Island Town Council passes parking amendment

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Town Council passed an amendment to the town’s code of ordinances related to parking as well as a contract with Otto Connect in relation to a paid parking program. “We don’t have to change everything at once is what I want...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Bellamy Mansion partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient needs through events like this Red Cross blood drive,” said Gareth Evans, the museum’s executive director, in a press release. “This is a way we can use the site that gives staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives in and around the Cape Fear region.”
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy