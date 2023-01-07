Read full article on original website
WECT
First Alert Forecast: temperatures, rain chances to grow soon
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for this Wednesday opens in a similar fashion to Tuesday with fair and dry skies holding across the Cape Fear Region. Amid light and variable breezes, temperatures are topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon. Unlike Tuesday night, frosty 30s will be replaced with widespread 40s amid mostly clear skies. Southwesterly winds will kick temperatures deeper into the 70s likely on Thursday, as temperatures get set to drop following our next rain-making system.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: classic midwinter chill, decent but distant rain chances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a dry, crisp Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to crest near 60 or in the lower 60s in the Monday afternoon before sinking to the seasonably chilly and potentially frosty lower and middle 30s Monday night. For...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: rain chances spike briefly, more sunshine for the week ahead
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Clouds will increase ahead of a system approaching from the west but shower chances will be minimal before a low attempts to develop off the coast later this evening. Any rain chances in association with this system will exit by early Monday morning.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington National Weather Service looking for community weather observers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service in Wilmington needs your help collecting local weather observations. They are looking for volunteer Cooperative Weather Observers across southeastern NC and northeastern SC, especially in Pender, Bladen and Columbus Counties. Volunteers would be tasked with recording and reporting weather and climate...
WECT
U.S. 117 closes near Magnolia after hazardous smoke conditions; officials say it will reopen Jan. 11
MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities with Duplin County Emergency Management became aware of hazardous conditions along U.S. 117 at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. As of 8:30 p.m., The North Carolina Department of Transportation has closed Highway 117 South between Magnolia and Rose Hill to be closed for the remainder of the night.
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Gingerwood Drive and Market St. at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, according to New Hanover County authorities. According to a representative of the Wilmington Police Department, one individual was injured in the incident. Updates on the...
WECT
$1 million on the line in Burgaw restaurant competition
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Have you ever dreamed of owning your own restaurant, but you don’t have the money or know where to start? One entrepreneur is giving someone the opportunity to win $1 million to go towards the restaurant of their dreams in Burgaw. It all started with...
WECT
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new COVID strain is spreading across the country and it’s known as one of the most transmissible forms of the Omicron variant to date. Known as XBB 1.5, the strain is helping cause coronavirus infection rates to rise once again. This variant has gone...
WECT
The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost ready to open its doors to people in southeastern North Carolina struggling with substance abuse, and the New Hanover County commissioners approved a lease agreement with the operator of the facility on Monday. “The construction of...
WECT
Father John Misty to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced that Father John Misty will play at the venue with Omar Velasco on April 16. Per the announcement, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. to the general public on the Live Nation website. Father John...
WECT
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
columbuscountynews.com
Teens Found Safe at Lake
After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
WECT
NCDOT: Wilmington International Airport contributes $2.5 billion in economic impact
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s “The State of Aviation” for January 2023, they announced that the aviation industry’s economic impact totaled $72.3 billion. Based on the most recent year with complete data, 2021, the Wilmington International Airport contributed $2.5 billion in economic impact.
WECT
Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community can get free trees and grass at the 25th annual TreeFest on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the JCPenney corridor in Independence Mall. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until supplies run out, a household can choose up...
WECT
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that Anthony John Balkus IV is missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Per the report, he is 24 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has brown hair. He was last seen on Jan. 5 at 2710 Market Street. Anyone...
WECT
UPDATE: Oak Island Town Council passes parking amendment
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Town Council passed an amendment to the town’s code of ordinances related to parking as well as a contract with Otto Connect in relation to a paid parking program. “We don’t have to change everything at once is what I want...
WECT
Bellamy Mansion partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient needs through events like this Red Cross blood drive,” said Gareth Evans, the museum’s executive director, in a press release. “This is a way we can use the site that gives staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives in and around the Cape Fear region.”
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves Masonboro Trail Project funding, purchase of Salvation Army property
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council approved a purchase of a property owned by the Salvation Army and funding for the Masonboro Trail Project at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Masonboro Loop Road Trail Project construction contract. The Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to sign a $1.53...
