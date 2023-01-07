WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for this Wednesday opens in a similar fashion to Tuesday with fair and dry skies holding across the Cape Fear Region. Amid light and variable breezes, temperatures are topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon. Unlike Tuesday night, frosty 30s will be replaced with widespread 40s amid mostly clear skies. Southwesterly winds will kick temperatures deeper into the 70s likely on Thursday, as temperatures get set to drop following our next rain-making system.

10 HOURS AGO