In-N-Out Burger Owner Hints at National ExpansionJoel EisenbergTennessee State
Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway
The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite. All of these restaurants are Middle Tennessee owned and operated, with most being locally owned. And farm fresh meats and produce found in the area can be found on many of the tables.
In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. The...
Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes but Plans are in the Works for a Williamson County Location
The longstanding restaurant, Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th. Known for its Southern-style meat and three, the restaurant told WSMV they are not quite done yet. Stating to WSMV, Kahlil Arnold shared he had plans to close Arnold’s for about a year and then open...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
Missing Teen: Savannah Riley
Savannah Riley, 14, was reported missing on January 7. Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area. Riley has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. If anyone sees Savannah Riley or know where she can be...
Real Estate Experts Say 2023 Will be a Year of Opportunities for Buyers
Final numbers for 2022 indicate there were 39,831 homes sold in the region, compared to the 47,172 closings in 2021. The total sales for 2022 were down 15 percent compared to 2021. Home sales hit 2,568 closings for December, according to data provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This figure is...
Ribbon Cutting: Mayweather Boxing & Fitness in Murfreesboro
Mayweather Boxing & Fitness held its ribbon cutting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2108 Medical Center Parkway, Suite J in Murfreesboro. You’ll love the coach-led workouts that are designed by Floyd himself to make your best even better. But it’s not only about boxing. Fist bumps and high fives flow faster than the punch combinations.
Nashville Sounds Announce Group Outings for 2023 Season On Sale January 6
The Nashville Sounds announced today its group and premium hospitality areas for the 2023 season will go on sale Friday, January 6 at 9:00 a.m. The Sounds host the Louisville Bats – Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds – on Opening Day at First Horizon Park on Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Kids, come on in and show your parents or friends just how great of a chef you are! You get to invite two people to enjoy the dinner you make! This is a hands-on cooking class in which you will learn to prepare an entire meal, from scratch, including an appetizer and dessert! In this 3 hour class, the first 2 hours will be spent cooking and baking. Then, the two people you have chosen to invite will come and sit down at their own private table to enjoy the meal that you have made. You will also be doing all the plating, which means making everything look as delicious as it will taste! And serve the meals to your guests, too. As always, fun and creativity are encouraged. Ticket price includes the class and the meal for the two guests.
Niche Releases 2023 List of Top Public High Schools in Tennessee
Niche released its “Best Public High School Rankings” for 2023. The top 20 schools on the list include Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools. The top spot on the list goes to Hume Fogg Academic Magnet School in Nashville. Niche says, “Hume-Fogg Academic...
OBITUARY: James (Jim) Edwin Fox
James (Jim) Edwin Fox, 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away with his family by his side on January 4, 2023. Jim was born on July 22, 1933, to Edwin Walker and Anna Lee Fox in Celina, Tennessee. After Jim graduated from Celina High School in 1950, he joined the United...
OBITUARY: Raul Adolfo Mendez
Raul Adolfo Mendez, age 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Alive Hospice. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and was a resident of Rutherford County. Raul was preceded in death by his parents, Angel Raul and Martina Mendez. He is survived by his...
Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events
Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023.
‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County
Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow Branch Homes’ commitment to serving the local community.
Sam Smith Announces Stop at Bridgestone Arena
Sam Smith just announced the North American dates for his tour “Gloria the Tour.”. Sharing on social media Smith states, “GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA-This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,”
Vols Dismantle Gamecocks with Dominant Performance on Both Ends of The Floor
COLUMBIA S.C. – The Vols traveled to Columbia for their third SEC matchup of the season after starting off 2-0. They would be hosted by a South Carolina Gamecocks team that is currently 12th in the SEC standings. In a game where Tennessee would be looking to take care of business and remain tied for first in the SEC, they would have to remain focused while on the road and not overlook The Gamecocks.
Second Half Performance Boosts Vols Over Vanderbilt
KNOXVILLE Tenn. – It’s state rivalry time in Tennessee!. The Vols welcomed The Commodores to Knoxville as Tennessee hosted Vanderbilt looking to go 4-0 and stay perfect in conference play. Tennessee has been on fire lately, outscoring their last two opponents 172-95, and they also have a ten-game win streak over Vandy but, when it comes to rivalry games like this anything is possible. Withstanding the early offensive assault Tennessee manufactured in it’s last two games was going to be key for The Dores to make sure this one wasn’t over their heads before the first media timeout. It looked like that might be a moot point as Tennessee jumped out to a seven-point lead, but Vandy was not phased and battled back to a two-point game. Tennessee pushed the game right back out to a nine-point lead at the nine-minute mark. Once again Vanderbilt battled back with a late run and took the lead with a buzzer beating layup. Two of the biggest differences in the game were Vanderbilt’s five steals to Tennessee’s zero, and 36 of their 39 points coming from a bench that stepped up huge for Vandy. If their starters could find a rhythm in the second half, Vandy could find themselves in a very favorable situation. This was only the second time this season Tennessee had trailed at the half. It was going to be vital that they responded coming out of the locker room and regained the momentum.
City of LaVergne Evaluates Communication Efforts with Annual Public Survey
The City of La Vergne is looking to its residents to find better ways to communicate things happening in the city. The annual evaluation looks at the City’s communication efforts and effectiveness to allow city staff to look year-over-year at the changes in how residents interact with the city. The survey will be conducted through February 28, 2023 to give as many residents as possible a chance to make their voices heard.
When is Buc-ee’s Coming to Murfreesboro?
Ever since the announcement that Buc-ee’s is coming to Murfreesboro, Buc-ee’s lovers have been wondering when the Texas mainstay is headed here. The answer to that question is – construction will begin on August 1, 2023 and the store is expected to open on September 2, 2024, reports Murfreesboro.com. It will be located off I-24 at the Joe B. Jackson exit. All of their locations are open all day, every 365 days of the year.
2023 Events at Ryman Auditorium
Looking to catch a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here is a list of shows through March 2023. The multi-genre band was formed in 2004.The band’s founding members are Rachael Price, Mike “McDuck” Olson, Bridget Kearney, and Mike Calabrese. Keyboardist Akie Bermiss joined the band on tour in 2017 and was first credited on their 2018 album Free Yourself Up; guitarist James Cornelison joined in 2021, after Olson left the band. Their sound is unique and a performance you don’t want to miss.
