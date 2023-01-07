ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford Source

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Reba’s New Movie to Debut on LIfetime

Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, starring and executive produced by Reba, is set to premiere on Saturday, January 7 at 8/7c on Lifetime and will be available to stream the following day. In The Hammer, Reba plays Kim Wheeler, an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th...
NEVADA STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy