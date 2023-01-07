Read full article on original website
Related
Reba’s New Movie to Debut on LIfetime
Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, starring and executive produced by Reba, is set to premiere on Saturday, January 7 at 8/7c on Lifetime and will be available to stream the following day. In The Hammer, Reba plays Kim Wheeler, an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0