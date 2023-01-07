ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. The...
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

MTSU’s ‘Tracking Tennessee Economics’ Website Earns National Award

An interactive website created by the Business and Economic Research Center at Middle Tennessee State University has been recognized with a national award. The BERC’s research-based, interactive dashboard website, Tracking Tennessee’s Economy, was granted the National AUBER 2022 Award of Excellence. The website features an interactive dashboard displaying information about Tennessee’s economic and labor market trends, sourced from monthly data from the state, county, and metropolitan statistical areas, MSAs.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023

Here’s a look at our top stories from January 2 to January 6, 2023. At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cheatham County. Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Tennessee National Guard Rescues Two Hikers on Appalachian Trail

A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard conducted an emergency air evacuation mission after two hikers became stranded on the Appalachian Trail, Dec. 31, 2022. Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing assistance in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, south of Johnson City, Tenn. The hikers were stranded in the darkness of night and surrounded by cliffs and drop offs in the area. Greene County Sheriff’s Office were first to receive the call however, they could not access the hikers, prompting the request for air support.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Rutherford Source

2023-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program has resumed and continues through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy