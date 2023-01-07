Read full article on original website
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
‘Beat Shazam’ Producer Apploff Entertainment Promotes Danielle Peress
EXCLUSIVE: Apploff Entertainment, the unscripted production company behind series such as Fox’s Beat Shazam and NBC’s The Wheel, is promoting from within. The company has upped Danielle Peress to VP, Current and Development. She was previously Director of Development. Peress started as Jeff Apploff’s executive assistant before becoming responsible for creating, packaging, marketing and selling a number of series. She has worked on Beat Shazam, hosted by Jamie Foxx, Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics reboot, hosted by Niecy Nash, and was a supervising producer on NBC’s The Wheel, an adaptation of the BBC gameshow. She will report to Apploff and will now manage Zach Gelfand,...
New Music for You this Week – January 9, 2023
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Shania Twain shares a brand-new single entitled “Giddy Up!” a full length record is expected to drop in February, the first since 2017. Shania says, “The saying “Let’s Go Girls!” is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for “Giddy Up!”. These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little “pep in my step.” I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and “Giddy Up!” is a way to call to the audience and say “let’s get ready for some fun!”
New on The Roku Channel: January 2023
The Roku Channel is kicking off the year on the right foot with an excellent slate of TV shows and movies. Here are the new titles on the Roku Channel for January 2023. Public Enemies – The Feds try to take down notorious American gangsters John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, and Pretty Boy Floyd during a booming crime wave in the 1930s.
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 4, 2023
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/29/22 to 01/04/23). Here are highlights this week. The movies White Noise and The Menu make their debut on our streaming chart, as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery continues to reign the list. Netflix’s hit shows Wednesday and...
Who Is Tucker McCall on ‘The Young and the Restless’?
'The Young and the Restless' businessman Tucker McCall is back to stir up trouble in Genoa City.
