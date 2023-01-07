If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Shania Twain shares a brand-new single entitled “Giddy Up!” a full length record is expected to drop in February, the first since 2017. Shania says, “The saying “Let’s Go Girls!” is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for “Giddy Up!”. These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little “pep in my step.” I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and “Giddy Up!” is a way to call to the audience and say “let’s get ready for some fun!”

2 DAYS AGO