A 13-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run driver plowed into the vehicle carrying the teen, two siblings and their mother in South Los Angeles, police said Tuesday. The crash in the area of Main Street and 11th Place happened Monday, when a man in a speeding Mercedes sedan barreled into the SUV the four family members were riding in. The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday that the 13-year-old was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO