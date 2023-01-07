Read full article on original website
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com
Friends' Central, George School split girl/boy doubleheader
WYNNEWOOD — It was late in the third quarter that the Friends’ Central cheerleaders came up with their most relevant chant of the game: “You can’t run with us,” they said, and they were right. George School’s girls might have had the size advantage on...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Downingtown West wins Ches-Mont clash with West Chester East
DOWNINGTOWN — Discovered wasn’t the word Dylan Blair wanted to use. Blair and the rest of the Downingtown West team always knew the ability was there for junior Antonio Lewis. However, during a trip to Maryland for the Governor’s Challenge late last month, that ability finally began to...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Bethea leads Wood boys to much-needed win over O'Hara
SPRINGFIELD — In order for Archbishop Wood to be a contender in the Philadelphia Catholic League, it needs its best player to lead the way. That’s something Jalil Bethea’s working on, the junior guard and high-major Division I recruit knowing he needs to be more than just a talent: he needs to be the driving force behind the Vikings, the one who makes them stronger and the glue that keeps them together.
overtimeheroics.net
Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?
Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
Whitehall plucks new head football coach from college ranks
Whitehall High School turned to the college ranks to find its new head football coach. Andy Marino will be the new Zephyrs leader, pending school board approval on Jan. 23. Marino was most recently an assistant coach at Elon University. He replaces Matt Senneca, who stepped down after amassing a...
cityofbasketballlove.com
2022 Blue Star High School Invitational Recruiting Notebook (Jan. 8)
CoBL Staff (@hooplove215) — The CoBL staff spent all day at the Blue Star High School Invitational Showcase on Sunday at Jefferson University, watching many of the event’s 15 games featuring teams from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. Here’s a recruiting notebook featuring several players who...
Phillymag.com
Controversy Erupts After Main Line Cops Tase Black Woman in Wawa Parking Lot
Plus: Eagles playoff tickets go on sale, sell out immediately. But you can still get into the game, assuming you got a nice Christmas bonus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Onward State
Penn State Alum Nick Miller Becomes Youngest Pennsylvania State Senator In Over 100 Years
At 28 years old, Penn State graduate Nick Miller was sworn into the Pennsylvania State Senate on December 1, officially becoming the youngest person elected to the position in more than 123 years. His mother, Lehigh County Judge Michele Varricchio, delivered him the oath of office. Miller defeated Republican opponent...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Granddaughter of former Pennsylvania governor to lead family business
The granddaughter of the late former Pennsylvania Gov. George Leader and his wife, Mary Jane Leader, has been named president and CEO of the family business. Meredith Mills will now take over the top spot at Country Meadows Retirement Communities and Ecumenical Retirement Community. Mills takes over for her uncle,...
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
1 injured West Philadelphia crash involving SEPTA bus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus crashed into a car in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. The crash happened at 52nd Street and Haverford Avenue right before 2:30 p.m. Another car ran off the road and into the curb during the incident. CBS Philadelphia has been told at least one person inside one of the cars was injured and taken to Presbyterian Hospital.There's no word on the extent of their injuries.The bus was not in service, so no passengers were on board.
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023.
Easton charter school hires new principal, assistant principal
Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School has hired a new principal and assistant principal, the school announced in a news release. Charles Bomboy Jr. is the new principal and Yu Kai Cheung is the assistant principal, according to the news release issued last week.
therecord-online.com
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
HARRISBURG, PA – With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the...
Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies
Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
Among 486 Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania, One in Montgomery County Is Cited as a Standout
The Keystone, a statewide news publication, poured over craft breweries across the state, seeking the best of the best. Its list of superior producers numbered only eight, and only one of them is in Montgomery County. Robin Shreeves provided details.
vista.today
West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
North Penn School District Makes Groundbreaking Move to Lower Healthcare Costs, Attract New Teachers
A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
