Westtown Township, PA

cityofbasketballlove.com

Friends' Central, George School split girl/boy doubleheader

WYNNEWOOD — It was late in the third quarter that the Friends’ Central cheerleaders came up with their most relevant chant of the game: “You can’t run with us,” they said, and they were right. George School’s girls might have had the size advantage on...
NEWTOWN, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Downingtown West wins Ches-Mont clash with West Chester East

DOWNINGTOWN — Discovered wasn’t the word Dylan Blair wanted to use. Blair and the rest of the Downingtown West team always knew the ability was there for junior Antonio Lewis. However, during a trip to Maryland for the Governor’s Challenge late last month, that ability finally began to...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Bethea leads Wood boys to much-needed win over O'Hara

SPRINGFIELD — In order for Archbishop Wood to be a contender in the Philadelphia Catholic League, it needs its best player to lead the way. That’s something Jalil Bethea’s working on, the junior guard and high-major Division I recruit knowing he needs to be more than just a talent: he needs to be the driving force behind the Vikings, the one who makes them stronger and the glue that keeps them together.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
overtimeheroics.net

Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?

Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
VILLANOVA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

2022 Blue Star High School Invitational Recruiting Notebook (Jan. 8)

CoBL Staff (@hooplove215) — The CoBL staff spent all day at the Blue Star High School Invitational Showcase on Sunday at Jefferson University, watching many of the event’s 15 games featuring teams from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. Here’s a recruiting notebook featuring several players who...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

1 injured West Philadelphia crash involving SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus crashed into a car in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. The crash happened at 52nd Street and Haverford Avenue right before 2:30 p.m. Another car ran off the road and into the curb during the incident. CBS Philadelphia has been told at least one person inside one of the cars was injured and taken to Presbyterian Hospital.There's no word on the extent of their injuries.The bus was not in service, so no passengers were on board.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therecord-online.com

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

HARRISBURG, PA – With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies

Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
vista.today

West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

North Penn School District Makes Groundbreaking Move to Lower Healthcare Costs, Attract New Teachers

A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA

