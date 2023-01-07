ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Friends' Central, George School split girl/boy doubleheader

WYNNEWOOD — It was late in the third quarter that the Friends’ Central cheerleaders came up with their most relevant chant of the game: “You can’t run with us,” they said, and they were right. George School’s girls might have had the size advantage on...
NEWTOWN, PA
Downingtown West wins Ches-Mont clash with West Chester East

DOWNINGTOWN — Discovered wasn’t the word Dylan Blair wanted to use. Blair and the rest of the Downingtown West team always knew the ability was there for junior Antonio Lewis. However, during a trip to Maryland for the Governor’s Challenge late last month, that ability finally began to...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Bethea leads Wood boys to much-needed win over O'Hara

SPRINGFIELD — In order for Archbishop Wood to be a contender in the Philadelphia Catholic League, it needs its best player to lead the way. That’s something Jalil Bethea’s working on, the junior guard and high-major Division I recruit knowing he needs to be more than just a talent: he needs to be the driving force behind the Vikings, the one who makes them stronger and the glue that keeps them together.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Episcopal Academy wins ILWomen National Indoor High School Championships with strong team play

Episcopal Academy’s Franny Gallagher said the formula for success last weekend at the ILWomen National Indoor High School Championships at Spooky Nook in Manheim was simple. “The level of competition was definitely extremely high throughout the tournament,” said Gallagher, an EA senior headed for Colby College. “It was not easy getting to the championship!
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?

Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
VILLANOVA, PA
PAC football coaches association awards announced, Perkiomen Valley’s Danny Koehler named David L. Freed award recipient

UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Danny Koehler knew he’d have his moment. He, like many others, just figured it’d arrive in a different fashion. After waiting in the ranks behind Ethan Kohler for three years, Koehler debuted as Perkiomen Valley’s starting quarterback this past season. In a Week 2 game against Downingtown West, Koehler was brought down on a play and heard the click in his left knee.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey

My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

HARRISBURG, PA – With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
LANSDOWNE, PA

