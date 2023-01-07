Read full article on original website
cityofbasketballlove.com
Friends' Central, George School split girl/boy doubleheader
WYNNEWOOD — It was late in the third quarter that the Friends’ Central cheerleaders came up with their most relevant chant of the game: “You can’t run with us,” they said, and they were right. George School’s girls might have had the size advantage on...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Downingtown West wins Ches-Mont clash with West Chester East
DOWNINGTOWN — Discovered wasn’t the word Dylan Blair wanted to use. Blair and the rest of the Downingtown West team always knew the ability was there for junior Antonio Lewis. However, during a trip to Maryland for the Governor’s Challenge late last month, that ability finally began to...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Bethea leads Wood boys to much-needed win over O'Hara
SPRINGFIELD — In order for Archbishop Wood to be a contender in the Philadelphia Catholic League, it needs its best player to lead the way. That’s something Jalil Bethea’s working on, the junior guard and high-major Division I recruit knowing he needs to be more than just a talent: he needs to be the driving force behind the Vikings, the one who makes them stronger and the glue that keeps them together.
phillylacrosse.com
Episcopal Academy wins ILWomen National Indoor High School Championships with strong team play
Episcopal Academy’s Franny Gallagher said the formula for success last weekend at the ILWomen National Indoor High School Championships at Spooky Nook in Manheim was simple. “The level of competition was definitely extremely high throughout the tournament,” said Gallagher, an EA senior headed for Colby College. “It was not easy getting to the championship!
overtimeheroics.net
Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?
Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
Whitehall plucks new head football coach from college ranks
Whitehall High School turned to the college ranks to find its new head football coach. Andy Marino will be the new Zephyrs leader, pending school board approval on Jan. 23. Marino was most recently an assistant coach at Elon University. He replaces Matt Senneca, who stepped down after amassing a...
Undefeated Simeon tops Imhotep in nationally-ranked showdown at Highland Shootout
HIGHLAND, Ill. – The Simeon basketball team logged some mileage in recent days, traveling from Chicago to Northern Indiana for a game on Friday and then to Southern Illinois on Saturday for another showcase before heading back home. It turned out to be well worth it for the undefeated Wolverines. ...
papreplive.com
PAC football coaches association awards announced, Perkiomen Valley’s Danny Koehler named David L. Freed award recipient
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Danny Koehler knew he’d have his moment. He, like many others, just figured it’d arrive in a different fashion. After waiting in the ranks behind Ethan Kohler for three years, Koehler debuted as Perkiomen Valley’s starting quarterback this past season. In a Week 2 game against Downingtown West, Koehler was brought down on a play and heard the click in his left knee.
Phillymag.com
Controversy Erupts After Main Line Cops Tase Black Woman in Wawa Parking Lot
Plus: Eagles playoff tickets go on sale, sell out immediately. But you can still get into the game, assuming you got a nice Christmas bonus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023.
phillyvoice.com
SIN, an Italian steakhouse and entertainment venue, to open in Northern Liberties this September
SIN — Steak Italian Nightlife — will pair upscale meals and drinks with music and entertainment at the corner of N. 2nd Street and Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties. Restaurateur and co-owner Justin Veasey, along with partners Mike Connors and William Muhr Jr., aim to have the restaurant ready for customers by September 2023.
Broad Street Run switches date for this year | Other changes announced
Organizers are making changes to the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run for this year.
phillygrub.blog
Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey
My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
therecord-online.com
Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief
HARRISBURG, PA – With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the...
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
Malvern-Based Fin-Tech Named as Startup to Watch in Philly Business Journal
Thirteen Philadelphia area start-ups are making headlines. Among the thirteen is Malvern-based fin-tech Savana that is making a name for itself. Founded in 2009, Savana had a successful year, raising $45 million in funds, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
vista.today
West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
Among 486 Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania, One in Montgomery County Is Cited as a Standout
The Keystone, a statewide news publication, poured over craft breweries across the state, seeking the best of the best. Its list of superior producers numbered only eight, and only one of them is in Montgomery County. Robin Shreeves provided details.
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
