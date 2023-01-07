ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, MO

southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union approves marijuana tax vote

While no aldermen or school board races will be contested in the city, Union voters will decide whether or not they want marijuana sales taxed in the upcoming April municipal election. Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to place a 3-percent tax on recreational marijuana sales in the city limits on the...
UNION, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.

The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri scratchers player reveals $1M prize

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket. The “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket was sold at the FastLane in Holts Summit, Missouri. The prize was claimed at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City. The “100X The...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
Washington Missourian

New Haven tops Cuba

New Haven’s girls basketball team climbed over the .500 mark Thursday, defeating Cuba at home, 40-29. “We have been playing and practicing with a new sense of urgency since the start of Christmas break,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said.
NEW HAVEN, MO
retrofitmagazine.com

Tower Grove: A Park’s Rundown Victorian Pavilions Are Lovingly Restored

Considered to be the best and most complete example of 19th century urban park design in the United States, Tower Grove Park in St. Louis is one of only seven parks designated as a National Historic Landmark. It also is at the center of the most culturally diverse area in the city, serving as the anchor and economic stabilizer of several historic neighborhoods and business districts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free

Christopher Dunn has served over 30 years in prison for a murder he vehemently claims he did not commit. He stands not only on his word but on evidence that supports alibi witnesses and the recanted statements of trial witnesses in his case. However, the most substantial support for Dunn’s case may come from the […] The post In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass

Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO

