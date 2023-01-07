Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 yearsCJ CoombsHigh Hill, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
Historic homes: the Henry Bartelmann House built in 1860CJ CoombsWashington, MO
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
Washington Missourian
Union approves marijuana tax vote
While no aldermen or school board races will be contested in the city, Union voters will decide whether or not they want marijuana sales taxed in the upcoming April municipal election. Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to place a 3-percent tax on recreational marijuana sales in the city limits on the...
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
stljewishlight.org
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is source of joy, pride for two Jewish St. Louis women
For decades, St. Louis women over 60 have kept the spice of life alive by competing for the title of Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant. The event, which is currently looking for contestants for its 2023 edition on April 30th, celebrates and honors women who have reached the “age of elegance.”
Missouri scratchers player reveals $1M prize
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket. The “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket was sold at the FastLane in Holts Summit, Missouri. The prize was claimed at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City. The “100X The...
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
St. Louis Restaurateur Gets 2.5 Years for COVID Relief, Bank Fraud
Le Mell Harlston's pandemic-relief fraud case is one of almost 50 being handled by federal prosecutors in St. Louis
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
Washington Missourian
New Haven tops Cuba
New Haven’s girls basketball team climbed over the .500 mark Thursday, defeating Cuba at home, 40-29. “We have been playing and practicing with a new sense of urgency since the start of Christmas break,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said.
A popular discount supermarket chain is celebrating the grand opening of its newest Missouri store next week with some great giveaways planned for shoppers. Read on to learn more.
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
retrofitmagazine.com
Tower Grove: A Park’s Rundown Victorian Pavilions Are Lovingly Restored
Considered to be the best and most complete example of 19th century urban park design in the United States, Tower Grove Park in St. Louis is one of only seven parks designated as a National Historic Landmark. It also is at the center of the most culturally diverse area in the city, serving as the anchor and economic stabilizer of several historic neighborhoods and business districts.
If You’re Looking to Be Alone This Missouri City Might Be For You
One Missouri city gets a bad rap for some things. It's one of the most sinful cities. It may be one of the ugliest cities in Missouri. Not to mention it might be home to one of the worst universities in the nation. However, if you're looking to be alone, this city might just be the place to be.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free
Christopher Dunn has served over 30 years in prison for a murder he vehemently claims he did not commit. He stands not only on his word but on evidence that supports alibi witnesses and the recanted statements of trial witnesses in his case. However, the most substantial support for Dunn’s case may come from the […] The post In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
kjluradio.com
Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass
Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
'I want my $14 back': Residents complain recycling just gets tossed with rest of trash
Some St. Louis City residents are demanding a refund for the $14-a-month recycling fee the city collects, amid growing reports that most of the garbage and recycling is getting combined into the same trash trucks.
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
