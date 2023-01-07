ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cardinal Pell's death brings few tears in Australia

At St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, the polarising legacy Cardinal George Pell leaves in his Australian homeland was evident. The cathedral is where Cardinal Pell first rose to the rank of archbishop. It is also where he is accused of molesting two choirboys in the 1990s. As news of his...
thecomeback.com

Tennis star caught in shocking fake vaccine scandal

Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi has had a solid career so far, with three singles titles and over 400 match victories on tour. However, the No. 66 in the world is now embroiled in a fake vaccine certificate scandal that could imperil her professional career. According to Yahoo! Sports, Daniela...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC

Dad starts Atlantic solo row after sudden death of daughter

The father of a 25-year-old who died suddenly in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition has begun a bid to row across the Atlantic. Andrew Osborne, from Rutland, started his solo row of more than 3,000 miles (4,828km) on Sunday in Gran Canaria. His 70-day row is aiming to...

