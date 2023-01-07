Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cardinal Pell's death brings few tears in Australia
At St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, the polarising legacy Cardinal George Pell leaves in his Australian homeland was evident. The cathedral is where Cardinal Pell first rose to the rank of archbishop. It is also where he is accused of molesting two choirboys in the 1990s. As news of his...
thecomeback.com
Tennis star caught in shocking fake vaccine scandal
Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi has had a solid career so far, with three singles titles and over 400 match victories on tour. However, the No. 66 in the world is now embroiled in a fake vaccine certificate scandal that could imperil her professional career. According to Yahoo! Sports, Daniela...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
You have the eyes of a marksman if you can spot the TWO fearsome snipers in this picture in ten seconds
CAN you spot the TWO hidden snipers aiming right at you in this mind-boggling picture?. The image - taken on military training grounds in Latvia - shows a pair of well-camouflaged marksmen nestled in the shrubbery. Although the scene is staged it is still incredibly challenging to spot these well-camouflaged...
BBC
Dad starts Atlantic solo row after sudden death of daughter
The father of a 25-year-old who died suddenly in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition has begun a bid to row across the Atlantic. Andrew Osborne, from Rutland, started his solo row of more than 3,000 miles (4,828km) on Sunday in Gran Canaria. His 70-day row is aiming to...
Comments / 0