Read full article on original website
Related
The McLaren 720S Is Dead
The McLaren 720S lasted about five years and reportedly will be replaced by a similar model that hasn't yet been named.
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Watch: The Lamborghini Aventador’s Hybrid Successor Was Just Spotted Undergoing Road Testing in Italy
Lamborghini is preparing for its post-Aventador future. Prototypes of the last-generation supercar’s successor were recently caught on camera by YouTuber Varryx undergoing testing on public roads over in Italy. The video posted to the popular account suggests that the new model remains on pace to be unveiled at the beginning of the spring. In the clip, posted online just before Christmas, you can see two carefully disguised test mules leaving Raging Bull headquarters for a drive. The Aventador’s follow-up has previously been spotted wearing digital camo, but this time the body of both prototypes was fully draped by a piece of white...
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
Top Speed
Mansory's Vitesse Bentley Continental GTC Is Two-Toned And One Of A Kind
For those not familiar, Mansory has been a player in the automotive industry since 1989. The customizing and tuning firm works exclusively on luxury vehicles, including models from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Ferrari, and the like. Whatever luxury car manufacturer you are familiar with, chances are Mansory has a modified version of one of their models. But the company's latest creation, a two-tone Bentley Continental GTC stands out above the rest, at least where it's initial looks are concerned. If you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, love Transformers, have an odd obsession with bees, or just want to stand out, this car is for you.
Carscoops
Watch A 102k-Mile Ferrari 812 Superfast Shoot Down The Autobahn At 218 MPH
There’s a common belief that supercars are garage queens, barely seeing more than a few thousand miles a year. While that may be true for some of them, it’s not the case for all, and an example of that is this Ferrari 812 Superfast being reviewed by AutoTopNL, which has a whopping 165,080 km (102,576 miles) on it.
McLaren Sells Classic Car Collection For New Hybrid Supercar
In 2022, McLaren was having a lot of trouble as they lost about 203,000,000 pounds in the first nine months. Building super cars obviously isn’t a cheap endeavor and most of their cars are incredibly high priced even for some of the world's top 1% of people. However, they revised the strategies and now have come up with a plan to find their new hybrid supercar the Artura. An innovation that will prove to be happy for some and questionable for others.
Top Speed
The 997-Generation Porsche 911 Speedster Is A Rare Homage To The Original 356 Speedster
Auto manufacturers draw upon their past for inspiration all the time, whether to celebrate their history or a milestone. Of course, sometimes the strategy is used to sell a car that has only been mildly tweaked for a premium. If a brand adds some bits and pieces to a model that hark back to its origins or its heyday, that specific model is suddenly special and can command a pretty penny. Porsche is better than most at this and has a vast history to draw upon for inspiration. One of its first models has served as the basic idea for several of its limited edition cars; the 356 Speedster. Several generations of 911 have gotten the Speedster treatment, and one of the more recent versions will soon go up for auction from RM Sotheby's.
Vogue
A Global Guide To Mending Your Wardrobe
A key part of maintaining a sustainable wardrobe is taking care of the clothes you already own. Why buy something new if you can instead preserve what you’ve already purchased and loved? In addition to your local cobbler and tailor, larger brands, including Patagonia, Barbour, and Dior can repair your purchases. Extend the life of your favourite pieces – whether a pair of trainers or a luxury handbag – thanks to the global services below.
Carscoops
Porsche Reveals 1970s-Inspired Wraps For 911 Dakar
Porsche has been dipping into its archives again and came up with three visual packages for the new 911 Dakar that take inspiration from the marque’s historic rally cars. When Porsche unveiled the 911 Dakar late last year it also revealed an optional Rallye Design Package for the car that gives it the look of the all-wheel drive car that won the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally. But this new trio of vinyl wraps take their cues from rally cars competing a decade earlier.
Vogue
A Global Guide To Upcycling And Recycling Your Closet
Inevitably, there will be pieces in our wardrobe that we no longer wear – whether it’s because they no longer fit, or they’ve become worn down over the years. But fear not. While textile recycling is still quite rare, there are initiatives which are leading the way. A clever designer like the New York-based Emily Nam can turn your old pants into a dress, where the UK-based company Kimai can recycle the gold and stones from one piece of jewellery into another. Then there are labels like Eileen Fisher and COS, which will accept and resell gently used styles – some will even offer a credit off your next purchase when you donate. Explore these options below.
Lego Speed Champions Adds Pagani Utopia, McLaren Solus GT, And More To Its Catalog
Fancy a Pagani Utopia but can't quite come up with the $2.5 million it commands? Lego is here to save the day, with the ultra-limited supercar joining the Speed Champions ranks. Priced from $24.99, it's a lot more affordable than the real deal but, thankfully, is just as striking to...
Vogue
King Of Sequins Ashish’s First Retrospective Shines
Ashish Gupta’s joyous body of work is defined by his signature rainbow sequins. Now, for the first time, he will grant exclusive access to his glamorous world in a retrospective exhibition, entitled Ashish: Fall in Love and Be More Tender and co-curated by Roisin Inglesby and Studio Voltaire director Joe Scotland, at London’s William Morris Gallery.
Carscoops
BMW M5 Shooting Brake Hearse; Now We’ve Truly Seen It All
There are a lot of unusual hearses all over the world but not many of them have the power output and exotic flair to match the pictured BMW M5-based model. The BMW M5 Shooting Brake Coupe Hearse as we may call it was spotted in Athens, Greece by Stelios Trantalidis. We don’t know for sure if it is based on a genuine M5 E60 but it looks like it judging from the bodykit. This generation was also available in five-door Touring form, but the hearse builders used the traditional four-door sedan as a donor car, getting creative with the design.
The Best SUVs Made in America for 2022 Under $100,000 (Mostly)
The best SUVs made in America include the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, the 2022 Lincoln Navigator, and even the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. The post The Best SUVs Made in America for 2022 Under $100,000 (Mostly) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0