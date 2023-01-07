Read full article on original website
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
Golden Globes 2023: Fashion – Live From The Red Carpet
Awards season proper kicked off on Tuesday night, with the 2023 Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event came after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – which selects the nominees and winners for the night – was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
Lily James’s ’90s Bombshell Hair Was Globes Night Gold
Resplendent in a cut-out, red Atelier Versace gown – complete with voluminous train – Lily James represented Britain in style at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night. There is a fine art to red-carpet dressing and getting a look just right – a key element of which is the beauty look. If the dress is dramatic, how to balance it with hair and make-up? James and her team just offered a masterclass.
Selena Gomez’s High Ponytail Is A Red-Carpet Win At The Golden Globes
What is the quickest way to turn heads on the red carpet? Confidence, of course – and a ponytail primed for a similar sort of swivel and swing. To balance her aubergine velvet Valentino at the Golden Globes, Selena Gomez opted for a high-slung ponytail that volleyed youthful buoyancy and full-tilt glamour, an ideal combination for the onset of awards season.
Why Was Everyone At The Golden Globes Dressed For Prom?
And the class of 2023 prom king and queen goes to… Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael and Gucci-clad guest Julia Garner! We jest. But the first ceremony of awards season 2023 had a certain midwest dancehall feel to it. We were a long way from Tinseltown, Toto. Some pulled...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Jenna Ortega’s Off-Screen Wardrobe Is Every Inch Wednesday Addams
It comes as no surprise that Jenna Ortega is emulating the on-trend wardrobe of her on-screen character, Wednesday Addams. The 20-year-old was cast as the gothic high-schooler in Netflix’s hit series about the Addams family – which landed on screens in November – and ever since, she’s dressed with the same spunky attitude as the protagonist.
The 12 Best-Dressed Stars From The 2023 Golden Globes
After taking a hiatus last year, the Golden Globes returned in Beverly Hills, California to honour the year’s best film and television performances. Before the ceremony kicked off, however, Hollywood’s A-listers came out in droves on the red carpet. The stars celebrated the start of awards season with a combination of traditional glamour and fresh, innovative silhouettes.
Margot Robbie’s Golden Globes Gown Took Over 750 Hours To Make
Margot Robbie has developed a close relationship with Chanel over the years, and they partnered again for the Golden Globes tonight. Robbie’s timeless blush-pink, crystal-embellished gown was certainly a fitting choice, as the actor is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in the Old Hollywood drama Babylon. Her latest Chanel moment feels thematically aligned with the acclaimed, Damien Chazelle-directed film, featuring a textural bodice and voluminous bottom slightly reminiscent of flapper dresses from the movie’s 1920s setting.
Brad Pitt Debuts A New Heartthrob Haircut At The Golden Globes
A pre-event haircut is something of a standard, particularly if there’s a red carpet involved. But when Brad Pitt carries off said standard trim, the world tends to take note. The actor stepped out at the 2023 Golden Globes with a jaunty haircut that helped reassert his status as – well, that guy. After more than a year of rocking slightly overgrown blonde lengths designed to be casually combed back, Pitt marked his red carpet kickoff with a closer-cropped cut worthy of recognition.
All The Details Behind Rihanna’s “Princess-Leia-Meets-Hollywood-Meets-Wakanda” Updo For The Golden Globes
Just by gracing tonight’s Golden Globes with her presence, Rihanna stole the show. True to form, she dazzled as one half of the night’s best dressed couple alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Nominated for Best Original Song for her Black Panther single, “Lift Me Up”, the musician and mogul wore a custom black velvet Schiaparelli gown with a fittingly regal updo.
Jennifer Lopez’s Lemon Sorbet Nails Will Lift Your January Mood
Jennifer Lopez is welcoming the new year with a signature manicure designed to melt even the iciest winter chill. Nail artist Tom Bachik took to Instagram to share Lopez’s latest nail shade, a pale lemon polish that echoed a similar colour she wore early last month. Could this be the start of a sunny new trend?
Host Jerrod Carmichael Brought His Fashion A-Game To The Golden Globes
It’s a lot of pressure to host a major Hollywood awards show, but comedian Jerrod Carmichael nailed his turn on the Golden Globes main stage tonight. He proved he could land a good joke, but even better outfits. Carmichael’s several changes throughout the evening were all about modern – and, at times, unexpected – riffs on traditional menswear cues. Meaning, no boring black or navy suits here!
Jenna Ortega’s Golden Globes Bob Is Undeniably Good
Jenna Ortega shot to fame as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix reboot, Wednesday, and swiftly made her sullen character’s signature hairstyle – full fringe and long braids – her own. So much so that it’s difficult to envision any other haircut on the actor. Or at least, it was before she walked the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet on Tuesday.
Kendall Jenner’s “Bathtub” Watch Is The French-Girl Alternative To The Cartier Tank
If Cartier’s Tank and Panthère watches are the maison’s headliners when it comes to timepieces, the Baignoire is the rebellious supporting act. Not quite classic enough to reach the wrists of royals – Princess Diana wore the boxy military-inspired Tank while Kate, the new Princess of Wales, lives in the sportier Ballon Bleu – the quirky Baignoire, affectionately named after its bathtub shape, is a firm French favourite. Among its fans? Gallic doyennes Catherine Deneuve, Romy Schneider and Jeanne Moreau.
The Very Best Social Media Reactions To The 2023 Golden Globes
The 80th Golden Globes aired tonight from Los Angeles’s Beverly Hilton hotel, meaning we’ve officially entered awards season, baby. It’s been a complicated few years for this particular telecast, to say the very least – but with its return to NBC, where it was helmed by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, could 2023 be the dawn of a new Globes era?
King Of Sequins Ashish’s First Retrospective Shines
Ashish Gupta’s joyous body of work is defined by his signature rainbow sequins. Now, for the first time, he will grant exclusive access to his glamorous world in a retrospective exhibition, entitled Ashish: Fall in Love and Be More Tender and co-curated by Roisin Inglesby and Studio Voltaire director Joe Scotland, at London’s William Morris Gallery.
Salma Hayek’s High-Flying Hobby Might Surprise You
Ever wondered how Salma Hayek spends her spare time? She may be a successful actor and producer, as well as a wife and a mum, but the 56-year-old also carves out time for bouncing on the trampoline. Documenting her latest session on Instagram, she wrote: “My kids refused to go on the trampoline, I guess they thought they’re too old for it, but I still love it.”
