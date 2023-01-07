ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Thousand-pound propane tank leaks in SLC, threat averted

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded quickly to repair a leaking 1,000-pound propane tank Monday evening. A valve was somehow knocked off the tank on a construction site at 1925 W. North Temple around 6 p.m., said Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Shaun Mumedy. That led to the closure of the nearest street, Orange Street, for about two hours, mainly to keep motorists away.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Layton crash hospitalizes two

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Five emergency vehicles, including two ambulances, responded to a two-car crash in Layton on Monday afternoon. Two occupants of the damaged vehicles were transported to local trauma centers after the motor vehicle accident at Main St. and Angel St., according to a 3 p.m. post on social media by the Layton Fire Department on the Monday wreck.
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

‘Suspicious’ explosion, fire destroy mobile home in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews and multiple other agencies responded to a report of predawn explosion on Sunday. The site was a single-wide trailer at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, at 671 W. 4400 South, just north of Riverdale Road and west of the Weber River. First responders arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m., Chief Jared Sholly, Riverdale Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.
RIVERDALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

2 killed, 1 injured when speeding car slams into Ogden building

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and another injured in Ogden early Sunday, when the speeding car they were traveling in slammed into a building near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road. Police investigators say the devastating crash happened about 5:30...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden City police report woman found dead from gunshot wound

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police have reported finding a woman dead from a gunshot wound. The incident was reported just before 6 a.m., an OCPD statement says. Officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden City police arrest murder suspect who reported shooting death of woman he says ‘refused to leave’ his residence

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with the shooting murder of a 24-year-old woman found deceased in his central Ogden residence. Suspect Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County jail nearly nine hours after he alerted Ogden City police. Officers responded to the scene, near 2200 S. Jefferson Ave., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
OGDEN, UT

