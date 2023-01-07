Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Thousand-pound propane tank leaks in SLC, threat averted
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded quickly to repair a leaking 1,000-pound propane tank Monday evening. A valve was somehow knocked off the tank on a construction site at 1925 W. North Temple around 6 p.m., said Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Shaun Mumedy. That led to the closure of the nearest street, Orange Street, for about two hours, mainly to keep motorists away.
Gephardt Daily
Layton crash hospitalizes two
LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Five emergency vehicles, including two ambulances, responded to a two-car crash in Layton on Monday afternoon. Two occupants of the damaged vehicles were transported to local trauma centers after the motor vehicle accident at Main St. and Angel St., according to a 3 p.m. post on social media by the Layton Fire Department on the Monday wreck.
Gephardt Daily
Armed suspect shot by police after fleeing Lehi traffic stop, trying to enter strangers’ home in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah Jan. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is dead and three police officers are on administrative leave after they fired on the armed man, who was trying to enter the Saratoga Springs residence of people he did not know, officials say. The...
Gephardt Daily
‘Suspicious’ explosion, fire destroy mobile home in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Riverdale Fire Department crews and multiple other agencies responded to a report of predawn explosion on Sunday. The site was a single-wide trailer at Lesley’s Mobile Home Park, at 671 W. 4400 South, just north of Riverdale Road and west of the Weber River. First responders arrived at the scene at about 3:55 a.m., Chief Jared Sholly, Riverdale Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
Gephardt Daily
Riverdale police say man intentionally set fire to aunt’s mobile home for $800
RIVERDALE, Utah, Jan. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say he intentionally set fire to a Riverdale mobile home early Sunday and was paid by his aunt to do so. Sigifredo Gomez Torres was arrested Monday for investigation of aggravated arson, a...
Gephardt Daily
2 killed, 1 injured when speeding car slams into Ogden building
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed and another injured in Ogden early Sunday, when the speeding car they were traveling in slammed into a building near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road. Police investigators say the devastating crash happened about 5:30...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden PD: ‘Secure Your Guns’ PSA — don’t leave ’em in the car please, and easy on the NRA stickers
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department has announced a public service campaign to get people to lock up their guns. “The Ogden Police Department and police departments nationwide have seen a drastic increase in stolen handguns,” OPD Chief Eric Young writes in a post Monday on social media.
Gephardt Daily
Draper police investigate, dismiss unfounded bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper police investigated a threat made against Corner Canyon High School Monday. Canyons School District officials lifted a lockout after police told them no evidence of a threat — specifically a bomb threat — was found. Draper City later...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden City police report woman found dead from gunshot wound
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police have reported finding a woman dead from a gunshot wound. The incident was reported just before 6 a.m., an OCPD statement says. Officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. “Upon arrival, officers...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden City police arrest murder suspect who reported shooting death of woman he says ‘refused to leave’ his residence
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with the shooting murder of a 24-year-old woman found deceased in his central Ogden residence. Suspect Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County jail nearly nine hours after he alerted Ogden City police. Officers responded to the scene, near 2200 S. Jefferson Ave., just before 6 a.m. Sunday.
