Boston, MA

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

VCU hosts Alston and Loyola Chicago

VCU Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-9, 0-3 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -3; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the VCU Rams after Philip Alston scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago's 86-75 loss to the George Mason Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Whitmore and Villanova host DePaul

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -6; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Cam Whitmore scored 26 points in Villanova's 88-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Blue Demons are 5-2 on...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins

Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1

There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Alabama star Brandon Miller: 'I want to be known as one of the all-time greats'

The best freshman in college basketball resides in Tuscaloosa, and he’s powered the Alabama Crimson Tide to the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25. I’m talking about 6-foot-9, 200-pound Brandon Miller, who’s averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has most recently notched back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Among the five-star forward’s season highlights? A 24-and-9 performance in Portland against Michigan State, a 24-point, eight-rebound, five-assist game in a win over Memphis, a 36-point day against Gonzaga, and most recently, a 19-and-7 output in a blowout win over Kentucky.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Mercer scores 2, Devils use 2nd period rally to top Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored two goals to help the New Jersey Devils overcome allowing two short-handed goals in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead of the game at 8:53 of the third period on his...
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

College football odds: Four early CFP title futures bets to make now

Georgia is still celebrating its championship, but with the 2022-23 college football season coming to a close, it’s never too early to project who will win the title next year. There are 130 teams in college football, but if we’re being realistic, only a select few have a legitimate...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

TCU's past greats love that Frogs are getting the title shot that they never did

LOS ANGELES — The flight from New Orleans to Philadelphia coincided with one of the biggest football games in the history of Texas Christian University, so once the Saints' plane landed, everything became a race for Andy Dalton: from tarmac to gate and gate to bus; from bus to hotel and hotel to restaurant, where televisions were tuned to a Fiesta Bowl that pitted Michigan against TCU, the school at which Dalton became a star.
FORT WORTH, TX

