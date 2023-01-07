Read full article on original website
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1
There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins
Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Washington State hosts Cal after Clayton's 26-point showing
California Golden Bears (3-13, 2-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -11.5; over/under is 126.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the Washington State Cougars after Dejuan Clayton scored 26 points in Cal's 92-70 win against the Stanford Cardinal. The Cougars have gone 4-2 at...
Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
Vikings' 2023 opponents are set and it could be a gauntlet
Patrick Mahomes will be coming to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023.
Angels Roster News: Twins Poach Waived Player from Halos
He appeared in 27 games with the Angels last season.
Bears land No. 1 draft pick after Texans win late; top 14 picks determined
Houston spent a majority of its season on the losing end — but on Sunday, the Texans earned a win at the most unfortunate time. Less than a minute away from securing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans scored a late touchdown and two-point conversion in Indianapolis to knock off the Colts, 32-31.
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
Jimmy Butler, Heat set NBA free-throw record, beat OKC 112-111
Jimmy Butler took the last free throw of the night, then bent his knees a bit and almost seemed unsure what would happen as the ball made its way to the rim. Turns out, it was perfect — and so was Miami on Tuesday night. The Heat set an...
Saints let several games slip away, face cap issues trying to improve
Sunday's 10-7 loss to Carolina was frustratingly familiar for the Saints, as their 2022 season, like so many games along the way, was an opportunity that just didn't end well. "Obviously disappointed in the record," coach Dennis Allen said Monday, speaking to reporters. "It's certainly not the standard that we want to be here. Our goal is to win championships here. This year, in that regard, was not good enough. I think we all know that. We're going to work extremely hard this offseason to get those things fixed and put ourselves back in a position where we're competing for championships."
Alabama star Brandon Miller: 'I want to be known as one of the all-time greats'
The best freshman in college basketball resides in Tuscaloosa, and he’s powered the Alabama Crimson Tide to the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25. I’m talking about 6-foot-9, 200-pound Brandon Miller, who’s averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has most recently notched back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Among the five-star forward’s season highlights? A 24-and-9 performance in Portland against Michigan State, a 24-point, eight-rebound, five-assist game in a win over Memphis, a 36-point day against Gonzaga, and most recently, a 19-and-7 output in a blowout win over Kentucky.
NFL mock draft: Alabama players go 1-2 as non-playoff order is set
What, you thought we were going to wait for the offseason? Who has that kind of time when the NFL season has ended for 18 of the league's 32 clubs, all of whom will soon be searching for the next crop of contributors? Not these two reporters, that's for sure.
Basketball: Class B girls teams meet on a packed Monday
Class B girls basketball teams opened up the work week with a full slate of games. Class B Girls Basketball Scores Westhope/Newburg 65 Nedrose 54 Final South Prairie-Max 69 Bishop Ryan 40 Final Surrey 70 Berthold 43 Final Center-Stanton 39 Washburn 51 Final Hazen 45 Richardton-Taylor 38 Final #2 Rugby 81 Drake-Anamoose 31 Final #1 […]
