The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
FOX Sports

College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1

There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
FOX Sports

Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins

Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming

In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
FOX Sports

Washington State hosts Cal after Clayton's 26-point showing

California Golden Bears (3-13, 2-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -11.5; over/under is 126.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the Washington State Cougars after Dejuan Clayton scored 26 points in Cal's 92-70 win against the Stanford Cardinal. The Cougars have gone 4-2 at...
WFMZ-TV Online

Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
FOX Sports

Bears land No. 1 draft pick after Texans win late; top 14 picks determined

Houston spent a majority of its season on the losing end — but on Sunday, the Texans earned a win at the most unfortunate time. Less than a minute away from securing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans scored a late touchdown and two-point conversion in Indianapolis to knock off the Colts, 32-31.
FOX Sports

Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
FOX Sports

Saints let several games slip away, face cap issues trying to improve

Sunday's 10-7 loss to Carolina was frustratingly familiar for the Saints, as their 2022 season, like so many games along the way, was an opportunity that just didn't end well. "Obviously disappointed in the record," coach Dennis Allen said Monday, speaking to reporters. "It's certainly not the standard that we want to be here. Our goal is to win championships here. This year, in that regard, was not good enough. I think we all know that. We're going to work extremely hard this offseason to get those things fixed and put ourselves back in a position where we're competing for championships."
FOX Sports

Alabama star Brandon Miller: 'I want to be known as one of the all-time greats'

The best freshman in college basketball resides in Tuscaloosa, and he’s powered the Alabama Crimson Tide to the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25. I’m talking about 6-foot-9, 200-pound Brandon Miller, who’s averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has most recently notched back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Among the five-star forward’s season highlights? A 24-and-9 performance in Portland against Michigan State, a 24-point, eight-rebound, five-assist game in a win over Memphis, a 36-point day against Gonzaga, and most recently, a 19-and-7 output in a blowout win over Kentucky.
KX News

Basketball: Class B girls teams meet on a packed Monday

Class B girls basketball teams opened up the work week with a full slate of games. Class B Girls Basketball Scores Westhope/Newburg 65 Nedrose 54 Final South Prairie-Max 69 Bishop Ryan 40 Final Surrey 70 Berthold 43 Final Center-Stanton 39 Washburn 51 Final Hazen 45 Richardton-Taylor 38 Final #2 Rugby 81 Drake-Anamoose 31 Final #1 […]
