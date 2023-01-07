Sunday's 10-7 loss to Carolina was frustratingly familiar for the Saints, as their 2022 season, like so many games along the way, was an opportunity that just didn't end well. "Obviously disappointed in the record," coach Dennis Allen said Monday, speaking to reporters. "It's certainly not the standard that we want to be here. Our goal is to win championships here. This year, in that regard, was not good enough. I think we all know that. We're going to work extremely hard this offseason to get those things fixed and put ourselves back in a position where we're competing for championships."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO