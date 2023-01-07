ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins

Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
FOX Sports

Alabama star Brandon Miller: 'I want to be known as one of the all-time greats'

The best freshman in college basketball resides in Tuscaloosa, and he’s powered the Alabama Crimson Tide to the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25. I’m talking about 6-foot-9, 200-pound Brandon Miller, who’s averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has most recently notched back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Among the five-star forward’s season highlights? A 24-and-9 performance in Portland against Michigan State, a 24-point, eight-rebound, five-assist game in a win over Memphis, a 36-point day against Gonzaga, and most recently, a 19-and-7 output in a blowout win over Kentucky.
FOX Sports

Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
FOX Sports

Washington State hosts Cal after Clayton's 26-point showing

California Golden Bears (3-13, 2-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -11.5; over/under is 126.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the Washington State Cougars after Dejuan Clayton scored 26 points in Cal's 92-70 win against the Stanford Cardinal. The Cougars have gone 4-2 at...
FOX Sports

College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1

There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
FOX Sports

Carlos Correa to re-sign with Minnesota Twins on six-year deal

Carlos Correa has agreed to a deal with his third team of the MLB offseason, as ESPN reported on Tuesday that the All-Star shortstop will re-sign with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million deal. The contract has a maximum value of $270 million. The Athletic reported on Monday...
FOX Sports

Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State

Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
