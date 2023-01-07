Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins
Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
FOX Sports
Jimmy Butler, Heat set NBA free-throw record, beat OKC 112-111
Jimmy Butler took the last free throw of the night, then bent his knees a bit and almost seemed unsure what would happen as the ball made its way to the rim. Turns out, it was perfect — and so was Miami on Tuesday night. The Heat set an...
FOX Sports
Alabama star Brandon Miller: 'I want to be known as one of the all-time greats'
The best freshman in college basketball resides in Tuscaloosa, and he’s powered the Alabama Crimson Tide to the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25. I’m talking about 6-foot-9, 200-pound Brandon Miller, who’s averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has most recently notched back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Among the five-star forward’s season highlights? A 24-and-9 performance in Portland against Michigan State, a 24-point, eight-rebound, five-assist game in a win over Memphis, a 36-point day against Gonzaga, and most recently, a 19-and-7 output in a blowout win over Kentucky.
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
FOX Sports
Washington State hosts Cal after Clayton's 26-point showing
California Golden Bears (3-13, 2-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -11.5; over/under is 126.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the Washington State Cougars after Dejuan Clayton scored 26 points in Cal's 92-70 win against the Stanford Cardinal. The Cougars have gone 4-2 at...
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1
There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
FOX Sports
Carlos Correa to re-sign with Minnesota Twins on six-year deal
Carlos Correa has agreed to a deal with his third team of the MLB offseason, as ESPN reported on Tuesday that the All-Star shortstop will re-sign with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million deal. The contract has a maximum value of $270 million. The Athletic reported on Monday...
FOX Sports
Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State
Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
FOX Sports
Red Sox betting Rafael Devers improves; winners and losers of Carlos Correa saga
Over the past few years, we’ve seen several players sign "statue contracts," as one future recipient of such a pact, Fernando Tatís Jr., once termed it. The phrase does not have a precise definition, but it might plausibly cover contracts that last at least a decade and pay at least $200 million.
Comments / 0