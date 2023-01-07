Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DeVonta Smith Sets Single-Season Record for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the NFC in 2022 with former Alabama players Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith each setting records for the season. While Hurts was chasing after MVP recognition, Smith was making a name for himself as one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL. Smith became the...
FOX Sports
Why did Phillies trade two clubhouse favorites?
The 2022 Phillies were an amusement park of refreshing baseball joy. A huge part of that was the so-called "Phillies Daycare," an assortment of young, jubilant position players who invigorated the team with base hits and good vibes. But at some point, everyone has to graduate from daycare. On Saturday...
The real reason Eagles' Jalen Hurts played through a shoulder that was 'hurting bad'
PHILADELPHIA − One day, Jalen Hurts might actually admit how much his shoulder was hurting him as he gutted his way through a game the Eagles had to win. But that wasn't happening Sunday, even though it was clear enough watching Hurts not run, and thus not be himself. ...
NFC East Wrap: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Seeded for Playoffs
Wrapping up the NFC East's final week of the regular season.
Texans eye Eagles coordinator to replace Lovie Smith, NFL insider says
Lovie Smith’s loss could be Jonathan Gannon’s gain. The Texans fired Smith on Sunday following the team’s 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts, which prevented Houston from claiming the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft (that honor went to the Chicago Bears). So Smith...
Nets Fans Will Want Ben Simmons To Have More Games With 0 Free Throws Made After Seeing This Interesting Stat
Ben Simmons making 0 free throws in a game is a blessing in disguise for the Brooklyn Nets so far this season.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles React to Bye, Homefield Advantage, Which the Phillies Showed is Huge
After each clinching round of the Phillies’ improbable trip to the World Series last fall, there were players standing around shirtless, wearing ski goggles, and awaiting their champagne baths. The Eagles won the NFC East and wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 14-3 record...
Ex-Eagles QB on thin ice, NFL insider says
For now, the Washignton Commanders quarterback’s future is unknown. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports: Asked about the franchise’s plan at QB, and whether Carson Wentz will be with the team next year, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said, “We’re currently working through all that.”
FOX Sports
Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins
Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1
There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
FOX Sports
Whitmore and Villanova host DePaul
Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -6; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Cam Whitmore scored 26 points in Villanova's 88-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Blue Demons are 5-2 on...
How to get Philadelphia Eagles playoff, NFC East champions gear
It’s a good week for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Following their division title win against the New York Giants, they clinched the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. This is the Eagles’ first time winning the NFC East since 2019 and their fourth NFC East title in the past decade.
Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Pistons
The Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) faced the Detroit Pistons (11-32) for an afternoon matchup in the Motor City. The Sixers, with no Joel Embiid or P.J. Tucker, dominated throughout the game. James Harden notched a triple-double and Philly took the 123-111 win over the Pistons. Let’s break down the Sixers win...
FOX Sports
Alabama star Brandon Miller: 'I want to be known as one of the all-time greats'
The best freshman in college basketball resides in Tuscaloosa, and he’s powered the Alabama Crimson Tide to the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25. I’m talking about 6-foot-9, 200-pound Brandon Miller, who’s averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has most recently notched back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Among the five-star forward’s season highlights? A 24-and-9 performance in Portland against Michigan State, a 24-point, eight-rebound, five-assist game in a win over Memphis, a 36-point day against Gonzaga, and most recently, a 19-and-7 output in a blowout win over Kentucky.
NFL Playoffs Predictions, Opening Odds: Cowboys-Buccaneers play Monday night
The NFL playoff picture is all set with the Green Bay Packers’ loss sending the Seattle Seahawks traveling to San Francisco to take on the red-hot 49ers. The rest of the NFL already knew who they’d be playing against and now everyone knows when as well. The playoff...
FOX Sports
Can Dak Prescott, Cowboys turn the page after deflating loss?
Think of it less like a humiliating loss and more like a social experiment. An exercise in the debate between rust versus rest and the power of positive momentum. The Dallas Cowboys, long ago assured of their place in the postseason, finished off their 2022 campaign about as poorly as humanly possible on Sunday. Despite entering the day with an outside shot at winning the NFC East, they slumped to one of their worst performances of the season in a 26-6 loss to Washington.
FOX Sports
Mercer scores 2, Devils use 2nd period rally to top Canes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored two goals to help the New Jersey Devils overcome allowing two short-handed goals in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead of the game at 8:53 of the third period on his...
