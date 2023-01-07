ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tide 100.9 FM

DeVonta Smith Sets Single-Season Record for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the NFC in 2022 with former Alabama players Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith each setting records for the season. While Hurts was chasing after MVP recognition, Smith was making a name for himself as one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL. Smith became the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Why did Phillies trade two clubhouse favorites?

The 2022 Phillies were an amusement park of refreshing baseball joy. A huge part of that was the so-called "Phillies Daycare," an assortment of young, jubilant position players who invigorated the team with base hits and good vibes. But at some point, everyone has to graduate from daycare. On Saturday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles QB on thin ice, NFL insider says

For now, the Washignton Commanders quarterback’s future is unknown. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports: Asked about the franchise’s plan at QB, and whether Carson Wentz will be with the team next year, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said, “We’re currently working through all that.”
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins

Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1

There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Whitmore and Villanova host DePaul

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -6; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Cam Whitmore scored 26 points in Villanova's 88-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Blue Demons are 5-2 on...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) faced the Detroit Pistons (11-32) for an afternoon matchup in the Motor City. The Sixers, with no Joel Embiid or P.J. Tucker, dominated throughout the game. James Harden notched a triple-double and Philly took the 123-111 win over the Pistons. Let’s break down the Sixers win...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Alabama star Brandon Miller: 'I want to be known as one of the all-time greats'

The best freshman in college basketball resides in Tuscaloosa, and he’s powered the Alabama Crimson Tide to the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25. I’m talking about 6-foot-9, 200-pound Brandon Miller, who’s averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has most recently notched back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Among the five-star forward’s season highlights? A 24-and-9 performance in Portland against Michigan State, a 24-point, eight-rebound, five-assist game in a win over Memphis, a 36-point day against Gonzaga, and most recently, a 19-and-7 output in a blowout win over Kentucky.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Can Dak Prescott, Cowboys turn the page after deflating loss?

Think of it less like a humiliating loss and more like a social experiment. An exercise in the debate between rust versus rest and the power of positive momentum. The Dallas Cowboys, long ago assured of their place in the postseason, finished off their 2022 campaign about as poorly as humanly possible on Sunday. Despite entering the day with an outside shot at winning the NFC East, they slumped to one of their worst performances of the season in a 26-6 loss to Washington.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Mercer scores 2, Devils use 2nd period rally to top Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored two goals to help the New Jersey Devils overcome allowing two short-handed goals in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead of the game at 8:53 of the third period on his...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy