Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Walmart Faces Backlash Over Alleged Privacy Violations Through Drone DeliveriesBryan Dijkhuizen
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James
LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies unhappy after Jordan Clarkson flagrant foul on Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz players had to be separated after Utah guard Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a hard foul on Desmond Bane at FedExForum on Sunday. Clarkson swiped across Bane's head on a play that was ruled a flagrant-2 foul. Bane reacted and had to be separated by...
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
Matt Barnes reveals why Chris Paul is disliked by a lot of NBA players
Chris Paul may be considered one of the best point guards in NBA history but that doesn’t mean he has the best reputation among his peers
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Enes Kanter Freedom Claims He's Been Blackballed From The NBA: "I Could've Played In The League Another 6 Years"
Enes Kanter Freedom said he could have played for 6 more years in the NBA, and that he's been blackballed from the NBA.
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
"For an individual to score 60 or 70 on you, you’re not playing defense" - Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Larry Johnson on today's stars setting NBA records
Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma
Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
LeBron James fires back at reporter for claiming his ‘patience is waning’ amid Lakers trade rumors
LeBron James took to Twitter to strongly refute how an article classified him as increasingly impatient with the Los Angeles Lakers front office for not trading draft picks to improve the current roster. Early Sunday morning, The Athletic’s Sam Amick published a transcript of the brief conversation he had with...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins
Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
Jazz Missing Three Players in Rematch With Cavs
Salt Lake City welcomes home Donavon Mitchell as the Utah Jazz host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
