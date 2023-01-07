Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
MSNBC
Omar isn’t afraid of McCarthy — but his purge vows are ominous
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently restated his promise to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claiming it was because of “her repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks.”. In reality, McCarthy has admitted that this is retaliation for lawmakers (including some Republicans) having removed GOP Reps....
MSNBC
‘We're dealing with whole new breed of chaos’: former aide to Rep. Kinzinger on House GOP fringe
Kevin McCarthy won control of the House speaker's gavel after 15 votes, reportedly making many concessions. Moments ago the GOP-led House passed a new House rules package, including changes to rules on raising the debt limit. Meanwhile the investigations that Republicans are preparing to launch are reportedly disturbing. Joining Joy Reid are Sahil Kapur, NBC News senior national political reporter, and Maura Gillespie, former aide to Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Speaker John Boehner.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Just how many deals did Kevin McCarthy strike with the far-right?
As House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struggled last week to get the support he needed from his own members, much of the focus was on negotiations over a proposed rules package. That made sense: The rules would help dictate how the chamber would operate over the course of the 118th Congress, and far-right members sought to use it as a vehicle that would give them power.
MSNBC
James Carville on GOP’s new power
Since taking control of the House, Republicans have failed to act on the George Santos scandal and have pushed for cuts to crucial programs like Social Security. Democratic strategist James Carville weighs in on the power shift on Capitol Hill and how Democrats can capitalize on it.Jan. 11, 2023.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
MSNBC
The GOP's first bill exposes the false promise of right-wing populism
After a bruising battle over the speakership, House Republicans kicked off their legislative agenda on Monday. It was a farce. The GOP’s first policy bill would defund President Joe Biden’s efforts to help the Internal Revenue Service crack down on tax cheats. It’s a bill that’s predicated on disinformation, whose only real constituency is wealthy people who don’t want to pay their fair share. And it underscores how the Republican Party’s so-called populism isn’t about empowering the working class — it’s about exploiting them.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
MSNBC
The top 10 most important things to know about Speaker McCarthy
It would be a mistake to think House Speaker Kevin McCarthy lacks skills as a politician. The process that led to his promotion may have been a chaotic circus on a historic scale, and he clearly lacks the trust and respect of some of his own members, but the California Republican wouldn’t have reached this career pinnacle without some relevant talents.
MSNBC
Hawley is a 'fraud and a coward', says Democratic challenger
Democratic Senate candidate from Missouri, Lucas Kunce, joins Morning Joe to discuss his challenge against Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and why he says Missouri is the frontline for democracy.Jan. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
‘He gave away everything’: McGovern on McCarthy’s concessions to become speaker
Congressman Jim McGovern: “Kevin McCarthy gave away everything, including his dignity, in this process. Gave it away to this fringe group of people who tried to overturn our election, who cheered on the insurrectionists, who represent the most intolerant wing of the Republican Party.”Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Details of Biden classified documents story deflate right-wing 'whataboutism'
Rachel Maddow points out that a significant difference between the story of classified documents found at Joe Biden's think tank and the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago is that Biden returned them as soon as they were discovered, a detail that undermines any further comparisons the right might hope to make in obfuscating Donald Trump's wrongdoing.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Andrew Weissmann: Fani Willis probe ‘feels like an incoming, heat-seeking missile’
Former Justice Department Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann and former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade react to the Fulton County grand jury wrapping up its Trump election probeJan. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Rep. Jeffries is the real winner of the GOP's infighting
Analyst Juanita Tolliver and professor Joanne Freeman join Morning Joe to discuss why Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is the real winner of the Republican's House speaker fight and what to expect from the House in the coming two years.Jan. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
How McCarthy put Social Security, Medicare on the line to secure speakership
Chris Hayes: “In bullet number two of the ‘ultra-secret’ PowerPoint that Kevin McCarthy showed his Republican caucus—a few days after cutting a secret deal with the MAGA-wing of the party—is the plan to cut Social Security and Medicare.”Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Joe: The House GOP’s political malpractice continues
A divided House voted on Tuesday to launch a wide-ranging investigation into federal law enforcement and national security agencies, according to New York Times reporting. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and Joy Reid debate his nomination for House speaker after one term
Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, a second-term Florida congressman, was nominated for Speaker of the House by Texas Congressman Chip Roy as part of the 15 ballot fight over the House speaker's gavel. Donalds got the votes of all 20 holdouts on three of the 15 ballots and his nomination sparked a lot of conversation. Congressman Byron Donalds joins Joy Reid to discuss this and more.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
'Idiot clowns': As GOP war worries Fox, McCarthy faces “new rules” | Melber Report
The Speaker McCarthy-led House voting on GOP rules to weaken his own speakership after a historic and humiliating battle for the gavel. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the unusual, bruising road to this new Congress -- including a near fight between two GOP congressmen and the new heat on “backroom deals” McCarthy struck with rebels.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Why the Republicans’ new ‘weaponization’ committee matters
The new House Republican majority realizes that it’s working alongside a Democratic-led Senate and a Democratic White House, severely limiting its legislative prospects. With this in mind, GOP lawmakers intend to spend much of their next two years launching a series of investigations into all kinds of conservative hobbyhorses.
Comments / 2