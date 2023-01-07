The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

LONDON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO