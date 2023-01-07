Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Three Suspects that Attempted to Flee, One Suspect Still at Large
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are searching for a wanted fugitive after arresting three other suspects. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people Sunday morning after attempting to stop a gray Saturn Aurora on Sinking Creek Road, when it made an attempt to flee from police by driving several miles onto White Oak Road. The vehicle then became stuck after trying to travel on a nearly impassable forest service road.
935wain.com
Three Arrested On Theft, Multiple Felony Charges In Sano Community
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 5:47 a.m, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting the Adair County Sheriff’s Office respond to the Sano community, to a reported breaking and entering complaint. Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to the call. Upon investigation of the residential break-in,...
wymt.com
Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
Laurel County deputies locate fake cop
The sheriff's office issued a warning Sunday that a vehicle has installed blue flashing lights into a car and is allegedly stopping vehicles in southern Laurel County.
wymt.com
Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. On Saturday, Williamsburg Police stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug...
wdrb.com
Lexington woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she sold counterfeit pills containing pure fentanyl to a Richmond man, causing his death. Cynthia Fields, 55, has been identified as the woman who sold the pills to George Sparks in Feb. 2022, according to...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested after assaulting police officer
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed one man is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident. On Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint on Coopersville Road. At the scene, they found a woman standing outside with “obvious marks on her face”. Deputies...
Over $25K of copper wiring, tools stolen in Estill County
The perpetrators had allegedly cut the copper wire that had been run by the contractor and had cut into a cargo trailer that contained several $1,000 worth of tools.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
lakercountry.com
Inmate assaults deputy jailers in Adair County
An inmate reportedly assaulted two deputy jailers at the Adair County Regional Jail over the weekend. According to Columbia Police, 43-year-old Ryan Dudgeon, an inmate at the Adair County jail, is now facing two counts of assault third degree after he reportedly assaulted two jail staff members as they entered his cell Saturday afternoon.
wymt.com
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges for his role in a crash that sent someone to the hospital. Police say the crash happened on Friday morning just before 9 on U.S. 25 W near Campbell Hill in Williamsburg. Officials did not release any details about...
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
fox56news.com
Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
wymt.com
Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials...
sam1039.com
Man Killed In Deadly London Crash
The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
wftgam.com
Two People Killed In Somerset Crash
The Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials say a pickup truck and a van collided. Two men in the van were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names were not released. Three other people were flown out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Officials said the driver of the truck received no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
thebig1063.com
Traffic stop in Pineville yields drugs and trafficking charges for a Tennessee man
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:50pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford Taurus after it was seen not giving turn signals on two separate occasions at Long's Pic Pac. After making contact with the driver, 58-year-old Howard Wilson of Russellville, Tennessee, and...
wymt.com
One person dead following Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash. The crash involved three cars, and it happened around 6:30 p.m. on KY-90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County. Officials said Mark K. Hinkle, 62, lost control of his 2012...
wymt.com
Six fire departments battled blaze in Laurel Co. Amish community
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road in Laurel County on Tuesday. Firefighters said heavy fire and smoke was showing when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames. Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said...
wymt.com
Two people killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Somerset. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van...
