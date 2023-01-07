Read full article on original website
Andy Carroll To Stay With Reading Until 2024!
Reading have announced that Andy Carroll has signed a contract extension that will see him stay put until the summer of 2024, with confirmation of this agreement coming this afternoon. The 34-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire this month - but Paul Ince has been keen to tie him...
Can Ellis Simms be Everton’s January saviour?
Now that it has been confirmed that Ellis Simms has returned to Goodison Park six months ahead of schedule, he’s yet to see any extended action outside of a few minutes in the walloping by Brighton. The need for goals to come from somebody in a blue shirt has never been more obvious but few would have thought that, in our time of need, we would actually turn to one of our own exports to solve the problem.
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea FC
It’s on to the FA Cup Fourth Round for Manchester City after 4-0 romp against Chelsea FC. It was a match where City were in complete control throughout. Let’s take a look at the storylines moving up and moving down after an easy Sunday at the Etihad. 3...
Jurgen Klopp: There is “No Alternative to Winning Challenges”
The fact that Liverpool have to replay their FA Cup match against Wolves, and at Molineux Stadium, is not the end to the weekend any Red wanted. But beyond the realities of Liverpool in the FA Cup, there’s probably a much more pressing conversation (one that has been pressing for some time now) about what Liverpool need to do to get back to the performances we’re used to.
Arsenal 3 - Oxford United 0: bring on Manchester City
Arsenal took care of business in the FA Cup 3rd round, beating Oxford United 3-0 at Kassam Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest performance from the Gunners, especially in the first half, but in the second, Mikel Arteta’s side proved far too much for the home side to handle. Turns out bringing on Granit Xhaka and Alex Zinchenko makes a difference.
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey on his injury, Broadhead departs, Onuachu linked, Gio blow
Is Ellis Simms the solution to Everton’s striking woes? Our very own Geoffrey Blunt looks into the possibilities. [RBM]. Everton have made an enquiry for Lorient winger Dango Ouattara, 20, who has also attracted attention from Leicester. [Daily Mail]. Nathan Broadhead is reportedly undergoing a medical at Ipswich ahead...
Sunderland are finally establishing a genuine identity, and it bodes well for the future
During the wilderness years that spanned 2018 to 2022, it would be an understatement to say that Sunderland AFC went through something of an identity crisis. Indeed, quite what the club stood for during that period became blurred as the realities of third-tier football began to bite. What kind of players were we targeting? What was the blueprint, and how were we going to change things to ensure that we never ended up in such a desperate situation again?
For Sunderland, January promises to be a crucial month, both on and off the pitch
It’s been very quiet on the Wearside front as the first ten days of the January transfer window have come and gone. Two players have already departed Sunderland, with Ellis Simms recalled to Everton and Jay Matete being loaned to Plymouth, having seen his opportunities limited in the Championship this season.
Mohamed Salah Surpasses Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool’s All Time Goalscorers List
Liverpool’s opening foray into the FA Cup this season was certainly less than ideal. The reining champions put together yet another less-than-stellar performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Jürgen Klopp rolling out a very strong side. The match ended with the worst possible result — a draw. Now the Reds will have to play a replay at the Molineux in what is an already packed schedule.
Sky Blue News: Chelsea Recap, Mahrez Rhythm, Kalvin Ready, and More...
Manchester City have barely turned the page on Chelsea FC and already they are set to face off in the Carabao Cup away to Southampton. Sky Blue News helps put a bow on the victory against the West London Blues before turning our attention to the Saints. Kyle Walker body...
Official: Melanie Leupolz extends Chelsea contract until 2026
Chelsea FCW have been in Spain for a warm-weather training camp before returning to action versus Arsenal this Sunday, and one very welcome surprise was having Melanie Leupolz along with the team and in training gear. Then Leupolz and Chelsea decided to one-up themselves by announcing a contract extension, keeping...
Potter reflects on another ‘painful’ defeat as ‘second best’ Chelsea continue ‘suffering’
When play was stopped for VAR to review the suspected handball by Kai Havertz in the penalty area, the cameras panned to Graham Potter in the dugout, also being shown a replay of the incident. As it dawned on him that it was a stonewall penalty, his emotion chip kicked into overdrive with a resigned utterance. “Fuck me,” said the Chelsea head coach, and not in a good way.
Pep Talk: Guardiola Remains Optimistic on Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and more
Pep Guardiola had time for a lo of topics today. From Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and much more. With anther multi match week he spoke on that, how he plays and feels here at City, so, let’s dive in!. Pep on Kalvin Phillips. “He’s always ready. He needed time...
Liverpool Releases Photos of Returning Star
Liverpool Women are sitting in a perfectly respectable position in the league table given everything the club has been through in the last few seasons, and with the return of Matt Beard and veteran stars like Shanice van de Sanden and now Gemma Bonner, things are looking pretty good for the Reds. Bonner is obviously a legend of the club who captained the side to two titles in 2013 and 2014, and her return has been lauded by the boss.
Todd Boehly relinquishes interim sporting director title as new Chelsea recruitment team get to work
As promised at the start of the season, Chelsea co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly has relinquished his interim sporting director title, having hired no fewer than five new people to actually head up the club’s new-look player recruitment team. As detailed by Matt Law in the Telegraph, Boehly’s short-term...
Manchester United 3-0 Charlton Athletic: Antony and Rashford on scoresheet as Reds reach Carabao Cup semis
Manchester United advanced to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over League One side Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford on Tuesday. A first half strike from Antony was capped by a late Marcus Rashford brace, as Erik ten Hag moved a step closer to picking up his first silverware as United manager.
Calvin Ramsay Sees Red In Liverpool U21 Loss To Spurs
The stars were aligned for a big performance out of the Liverpool U21 side as they took on Spurs in Premier League 2 play. Barry Lewtas had significant firepower at his disposal with Curtis Jones and Ben Doak in the starting lineup. The team also had the added incentive to perform with senior team manager Jürgen Klopp in attendance along with elite development coach Vitor Matos.
Official: Chelsea sign João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid
Chelsea’s January recruitment drive continues with the arrival of João Félix from Atlético Madrid. The 23-year-old attacking player joins on a six-month loan without any specific future considerations, with Chelsea paying upwards of £10m (plus full wages?) for the privilege. That makes it a rather expensive short-term arrangement, but at least we’re only on the hook for these six months should things not go as well as hoped.
London Calling?
Newcastle United’s long and arduous search for silverware continues tonight as they host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. Three games away from a Wembley final. That’s all that stands between Eddie Howe’s side and a chance of unrivaled heroic status on Tyneside. There’s been a...
Manchester United’s (Almost) Midseason Vibe Check
At the time of this writing on the afternoon of January 7, 2023, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are marching in the right direction. The Reds prepare for their EFL Quarter Final matchup against Charlton on Tuesday, just a day after earning a 3-1 win over spiraling Everton in the FA Cup Third Round. United currently sits in fourth in the Premier League with 17 of 38 matches played, and the team has a tantalizing two legs against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round playoffs looming next month.
