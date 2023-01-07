Read full article on original website
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21s 5-7 Boro U21s - Twelve goal thriller at Eppleton!
He didn’t actually do that much wrong and was let down by some of those in front of him, but it seemed like every time Boro had a shot on target it ended up in an easy goal. Every time Boro got into the box on his side they looked odds-on to score, and usually did.
Mohamed Salah Surpasses Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool’s All Time Goalscorers List
Liverpool’s opening foray into the FA Cup this season was certainly less than ideal. The reining champions put together yet another less-than-stellar performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Jürgen Klopp rolling out a very strong side. The match ended with the worst possible result — a draw. Now the Reds will have to play a replay at the Molineux in what is an already packed schedule.
Watford Fans Verdict: Royals Comfortably Progress
I think most fans had mixed feelings going into this game. Paul Ince (we thought) had made it clear that he wasn't all too that bothered with the cup and was prioritising the league. I think most fans thought that was pretty understandable, but every fan loves a cup run.
Can Ellis Simms be Everton’s January saviour?
Now that it has been confirmed that Ellis Simms has returned to Goodison Park six months ahead of schedule, he’s yet to see any extended action outside of a few minutes in the walloping by Brighton. The need for goals to come from somebody in a blue shirt has never been more obvious but few would have thought that, in our time of need, we would actually turn to one of our own exports to solve the problem.
Jurgen Klopp: There is “No Alternative to Winning Challenges”
The fact that Liverpool have to replay their FA Cup match against Wolves, and at Molineux Stadium, is not the end to the weekend any Red wanted. But beyond the realities of Liverpool in the FA Cup, there’s probably a much more pressing conversation (one that has been pressing for some time now) about what Liverpool need to do to get back to the performances we’re used to.
Tottenham has held preliminary talks with Qatar Sports Investment over minority share purchase
A huge, and for some potentially distressing, report has dropped concerning the future ownership of Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon. According to Ben Jacobs, writing for CBS Sports, earlier in the week Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had what is being called an “exploratory meeting” with Qatar Sports Investments, including QSI and Paris St. Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, over a possible minority investment in the football club.
Sky Blue News: Chelsea Recap, Mahrez Rhythm, Kalvin Ready, and More...
Manchester City have barely turned the page on Chelsea FC and already they are set to face off in the Carabao Cup away to Southampton. Sky Blue News helps put a bow on the victory against the West London Blues before turning our attention to the Saints. Kyle Walker body...
Andy Carroll To Stay With Reading Until 2024!
Reading have announced that Andy Carroll has signed a contract extension that will see him stay put until the summer of 2024, with confirmation of this agreement coming this afternoon. The 34-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire this month - but Paul Ince has been keen to tie him...
Sky Blue News: Saints Preview, Pep Presser, Phillips Debut?, and More...
Manchester City are less than 72 hours removed from dispatching Chelsea FC from the FA Cup and now they are headed to Southampton to face the Saints in a Carabao Cup Quarterfinal match. Sky Blue News is here to help you prep for the showdown at St. Mary’s. Southampton...
On This Day (10th January 2014): Poyet slams the British transfer market as Sunderland go abroad!
Before the start of the 2013-14 season, Sunderland had gone fully international under the stewardship of the eccentric Paolo Di Canio and his Director of Football, Roberto De Fanti. Despite constant pleas from Di Canio for the club to bring in some British talent, Di Fanti recruited an abundance of...
What might the future hold for Leon Dajaku?
I’m really confused about the situation with Dajaku. We signed him under circumstances that may not have happened had Tony Mowbray been involved at the time. That said, he seems to be in and out of the squad like a fiddler’s elbow, and mainly from the bench. His...
Fabinho Sure New Liverpool Signing Gakpo “Will Feel the Love”
Liverpool are a club that appear in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, which made the swift move to sign attacker Cody Gakpo from PSV to open the January transfer window all the more surprising. After the signing of Luis Diaz energized the club last winter, though, the hope will be...
Sunderland are finally establishing a genuine identity, and it bodes well for the future
During the wilderness years that spanned 2018 to 2022, it would be an understatement to say that Sunderland AFC went through something of an identity crisis. Indeed, quite what the club stood for during that period became blurred as the realities of third-tier football began to bite. What kind of players were we targeting? What was the blueprint, and how were we going to change things to ensure that we never ended up in such a desperate situation again?
For Sunderland, January promises to be a crucial month, both on and off the pitch
It’s been very quiet on the Wearside front as the first ten days of the January transfer window have come and gone. Two players have already departed Sunderland, with Ellis Simms recalled to Everton and Jay Matete being loaned to Plymouth, having seen his opportunities limited in the Championship this season.
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey on his injury, Broadhead departs, Onuachu linked, Gio blow
Is Ellis Simms the solution to Everton’s striking woes? Our very own Geoffrey Blunt looks into the possibilities. [RBM]. Everton have made an enquiry for Lorient winger Dango Ouattara, 20, who has also attracted attention from Leicester. [Daily Mail]. Nathan Broadhead is reportedly undergoing a medical at Ipswich ahead...
Todd Boehly relinquishes interim sporting director title as new Chelsea recruitment team get to work
As promised at the start of the season, Chelsea co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly has relinquished his interim sporting director title, having hired no fewer than five new people to actually head up the club’s new-look player recruitment team. As detailed by Matt Law in the Telegraph, Boehly’s short-term...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Cannon loan deal, Danjuma linked, Elanga latest
Everton Women sign 24-year-old midfielder Clare Wheeler to a permanent deal. [EFC]. Vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for December. [EFC]. Tom Cannon has officially joined Championship side Preston North End on loan. Best of luck, Tom! [EFC]. “I was hoping that last season Everton got their struggles...
Pep Talk: Guardiola Remains Optimistic on Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and more
Pep Guardiola had time for a lo of topics today. From Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and much more. With anther multi match week he spoke on that, how he plays and feels here at City, so, let’s dive in!. Pep on Kalvin Phillips. “He’s always ready. He needed time...
Sky Blue News: City Cruise, Riyad Resurgence, Who’s Next?, and More...
Manchester City are through to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup after dispatching Chelsea FC bu a score of 4-0. Sky Blue News has the latest headlines to catch you up on all the action. CITY ENSURE FA CUP PROGRESS WITH CONFIDENT VICTORY OVER CHELSEA - Paul Brown -...
Official: Tyler Morton Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Deal
While Liverpool’s season hasn’t gone to plan, at least one Liverpool player has been having a standout 2022-23 so far, with 20-year-old Tyler Morton establishing himself as a key man in midfield for Blackburn Rovers as they push for promotion from the Championship. He was briefly back in...
