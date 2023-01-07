Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Thomas Harland “Tom” Hoyer
Er, 80, of Frankfort died January 8, 2023 at I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, Ind. He was born October 1, 1942 in Frankfort, Ind to the late Guy E. & Frances A. (Harland) Hoyer. He married Phyllis Wright on September 3, 1966 and she survives. Tom was a 1960 graduate...
Current Publishing
Traders Point Christian Church to open Fishers location
Traders Point Christian Church has announced plans to open a new location in Fishers. The church, which made the announcement Jan. 10, recently purchased the 8.28-acre property at 12648 E. 116th St. that previously belonged to The Promise United Methodist Church. The Promise United Methodist Church stopped holding services in...
Details of Linton coach’s arrest released
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incident report filed with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office is offering new details into the arrest of Linton basketball coach Joey Hart. According to the incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, around 2:29 a.m. multiple local law enforcement agencies, including Linton and Jasonville Police Departments, were contacted by […]
Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65
INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
Tired of copycats, Jordan’s restaurants prepares servings of legal action
INDIANAPOLIS — So far, it’s been a lousy New Year for Moe Eedous, especially this last week. “I did not even sleep. I’m on the phone 24/7 talking to people, reaching lawyers and attorneys getting advice,” Eedous said. Eedous has been dealing with the aftermath of a Far East Side business poaching the name of […]
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
clintoncountydailynews.com
John R. Argy
John R. Argy, 87, of Sedalia, Indiana, passed away January 6, 2023 at Milner Healthcare Center in Rossville. He was born on March 14, 1935 in Buffalo, New York. John was the youngest of four children born to Bert and Emma (Roth) Argy. At age 6 months, his family immigrated to Ontario Canada as permanent settlers.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Jane Claudon
Jane Claudon, 90, of Frankfort, Ind., and a former Valparaiso resident, died January 6, 2023 at Wesley Manor. She was born August 26, 1932 in Frankfort, Ind. to the late Walter Patrick & Mary Pauline (Kelley) Hays. She married Roger K. Claudon on June 15, 1969 in Frankfort and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2014.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
buildingindiana.com
Battery Supplier Investing $75M, Adding 75 Jobs
Soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that...
clintoncountydailynews.com
David Carter Hamilton
David Carter Hamilton, 66 of Frankfort, died January 6, 2023 unexpectedly. He was born June 18, 1956 in Akron, OH, to George & Lois (Saum) Hamilton. Dave was a 1974 graduate of Snider High School and attended both Indiana University and Purdue University. He moved to Frankfort in 1977, to his family’s farm now known as Bittersweet Nursery. His marriage was to Debbie Cooper and together they ran and operated Bittersweet Nursery for the last 30 years. Dave, as many of you know, never knew a stranger, was always smiling, always happy to see you and share a story. He provided more than a service to our community, he employed many teenagers, taught them not only to just plant trees, but how to work hard, be proud of your accomplishments and be a positive influence to our community and future.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Library Announces Hubbard Artist
The Frankfort Community Public Library is excited to announce our Hubbard Artist in Residence Program this January, 2023. We are pleased to introduce artist, teacher, and illustrator, Amaris Orozco as our Hubbard Artist in Residence. The theme of Orozco’s Residency is Let’s Make a Children’s Book–A Community Art Project! She will lead monthly classes for all ages in which participants will create a children’s book inspired by Clinton County, from start to finish. From January through May, we will offer one class a month, as well as one Open Art Studio a month, that will focus on the project. The residency will conclude with an Art Exhibit in the Anna & Harlan Hubbard Gallery during the month of June. This exhibit will showcase the children’s book we create together (and maybe some character highlights as well)! A reception will be planned for the end of June, with more details to come. Classes are free and open to all ages and abilities, however children under the age of 8 need to be accompanied by an adult. It is encouraged, but not required, to attend every class. We are excited to have you join us when you can! Aspiring writers, illustrators, and Frankfort enthusiasts are all welcome to join us.
Boilers bumped down to No. 3 in AP Poll
After retaining its top spot on the AP Poll for almost a month (Dec. 12), Purdue was reconsidered to be the No. 3 team behind Houston and Kansas. No team in D1 basketball remains undefeated, and only a few have lost only once. The last time Houston lost was Dec. 10 and for Kansas Nov. 25.
Current Publishing
Fishers to close 141st St. from Ind. 37 traffic
The City of Fishers will close 141st Street to traffic across Ind. 37 beginning Jan. 11. The closure will likely last until the end of 2023 and see the removal of the stoplight on Ind. 37 and 141st Street. to increase the flow of traffic similar to the intersection of 116th Street and the crossing.
Signs removed at 42nd & Post restaurant, owner says unsure on reopening
The ‘Jordan’s Fish & Chicken’ sign has been removed from the 42nd and Post Rd. location following the closure of the restaurant by the health department.
WLFI.com
Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
cbs4indy.com
Warmer with moisture building for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for much warmer air on the way!. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
WLFI.com
Work continues on I-65 project in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced updates to the I-65 project in Tippecanoe County. INDOT announced the I-65 southbound entrance ramp at State Road 43 is expected to open on or after Friday, April 14. The date may change due to weather as INDOT will continue to work throughout the winter.
Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
