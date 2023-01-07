The Frankfort Community Public Library is excited to announce our Hubbard Artist in Residence Program this January, 2023. We are pleased to introduce artist, teacher, and illustrator, Amaris Orozco as our Hubbard Artist in Residence. The theme of Orozco’s Residency is Let’s Make a Children’s Book–A Community Art Project! She will lead monthly classes for all ages in which participants will create a children’s book inspired by Clinton County, from start to finish. From January through May, we will offer one class a month, as well as one Open Art Studio a month, that will focus on the project. The residency will conclude with an Art Exhibit in the Anna & Harlan Hubbard Gallery during the month of June. This exhibit will showcase the children’s book we create together (and maybe some character highlights as well)! A reception will be planned for the end of June, with more details to come. Classes are free and open to all ages and abilities, however children under the age of 8 need to be accompanied by an adult. It is encouraged, but not required, to attend every class. We are excited to have you join us when you can! Aspiring writers, illustrators, and Frankfort enthusiasts are all welcome to join us.

