Denver, CO

Michael Porter Jr.'s increased mobility for Denver Nuggets a sign of progress after heel injury

By VINNY BENEDETTO vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, left, runs into Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

Movement can make up for missteps, and Michael Porter Jr. is feeling a little more mobile these days.

Earlier in his career, a lack of experience coupled with back problems prevented Porter from being the defender he believes he can become. Then, a heel issue halted his momentum earlier this season, but he’s shown an ability to move with his assignment in a back-to-back, a pair of wins over the Clippers and Cavaliers on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a little bit better at some things every year, so the ceiling is definitely high,” Porter told The Gazette when asked what he can become when the experience and health come together. “I’ve got length, and I can move. I’ve just got to take it seriously night in, night out and make that a priority.”

Friday’s game against the Cavaliers was Porter’s ninth since a heel contusion and strain held him out for a month. That accounted for 13 of the 14 games he’s missed this season. His first absence was injury management during the team’s first back-to-back of the season, but he’s played both ends of all the back-to-backs since.

“It’s a blessing, considering all I’ve been through. I think I’ve figured out some stuff, how to stay available,” Porter said in the locker room postgame. “As long as it’s not my back, it’s not too big of a deal for me. I’m really excited about just being able to hoop with these guys again.”

Porter started the game with a solid defensive possession. Porter recovered after Isaac Okoro appeared to get a step ahead on a drive to the basket. Okoro gave up the ball, and it ended up with Darius Garland. Garland took a mid-range jumper over Porter’s extended arm, and the shot was way long.

“Mike is kind of playing good defense lately,” Nikola Jokic offered postgame.

Porter also took the ball right at Jarrett Allen, Cleveland’s rim-protecting center, and earned a couple of free throws in the third. He finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds despite dealing with some tenderness in that heel.

“It’s definitely getting better,” Porter said. “Tonight, was a back-to-back, so it was a little sore tonight, but I’m getting back into form. I just want to stay available as much as possible.”

There were a couple of more plays that appeared to signify Porter’s progress against the Clippers. The most eye-opening was a defensive possession in the first half where Porter used his 6-foot-10 frame to deny Ivica Zubac, the roller on a Clippers pick-and-roll, an easy bucket. When Zubac passed to the corner, Porter raced out to force a shooter off the 3-point line.

“I knew he was a run-off. He was a shooter, so I tried to get back out but still contain him somewhat. It’s hard. Guys do it to me, and I can usually, if they close out to me and they’re flying at me, I can just go right by them,” Porter said.

“You want to make them not shoot the 3 but still stay in the play.”

That kind of multiple-effort play is what Malone is looking for, and it was one of the plays he showed his team at halftime. After the game, Porter earned the team’s defensive player of the game award, which remained in his locker before Friday's game. He said he's looking to add a few more this season.

“That was one of the plays that he made last night that was a reminder of the player that we know he’s capable of being on that end of the floor,” Malone said. “I’m happy that he’s healthy.”

Porter also looked healthy on a couple of strong takes to the basket in the third quarter. First, there was a driving finish over Moses Brown and Norman Powell. Less than a minute later, Porter put down a one-handed jam off an alley-oop feed from Nikola Jokic. Earlier in his recovery, it appeared that Porter was opting to finish with layups.

“Not trying to explode on my foot, definitely,” Porter said.

Malone said Porter needed all 13 games off to get back to where he needed to be. The foot is feeling better now than it did when he made his return on Dec. 23, and the mobility that comes with that has made a difference on offense and defense.

“The way Michael’s playing, the way he’s moving, he looks confident out there,” Malone said. “He’s not tentative. He’s being aggressive on both ends of the floor.”

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

