Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Related
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Hannibal, Palmyra square off on wrestling mat
PALMYRA, Mo. — Coming off highly successful weekends — the Hannibal wrestling team won the Capital City Dual Tournament with seven wrestlers going 5-0, while Palmyra took fourth out of 21 teams at the St. Louis Vianney Tournament with three individual champions — the Northeast Missouri programs went head-to-head Monday night.
muddyriversports.com
Adams County Speedway sets date for opening night of racing
QUINCY — The countdown to the start of the 2023 dirt-track racing season is officially underway. Adams County Speedway operators Jim and Tammy Lieurance have announced opening night is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, which is now less than three months away. “We learned a lot last year and...
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023
A boy was born to Daniel Roth and Stephanie Holder of Quincy at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 29. A girl was born to Patrick and Jake Kieffer of Quincy at 3:32 a.m. Jan. 1. A boy was born to Justin and Megan Stinnett of O’Fallon, Mo., at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 1.
muddyrivernews.com
Utterback named next principal of Hannibal Middle School
HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal Board of Education recently appointed Stephanie Utterback as the next principal of Hannibal Middle School. She will begin her new role in July after current principal Matt Nimmo retires. Utterback currently serves as an assistant principal at Hannibal Middle School. She began her career...
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 8, 2023
David Dukes (49) 937 1/2 N. 4th Quincy, IL for aggravated assault at that location. Lodged. 101. Timothy L. Wiemelt (37) for Aggravated Domestic Battery, lodged, 106 147 144. David Handley (68) 800 North th Quincy, IL for failure to yield – private drive at 3904 Broadway. NTA. 106.
wlds.com
Pike County Business Couple to Appear on “Dirty Jobs” Sunday
A Pike County caviar business will be featured on a major cable network this weekend. According to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Sunday’s episode of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel will feature a segment focused on Cliff and Cara Rost of Pleasant Hill. The Rosts harvest eggs from...
muddyrivernews.com
Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant
QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Sears Hometown Store Closing
A store name that’s been in Jacksonville for years will be closing its doors. The Journal Courier reports that Sears Hometown Store in Jacksonville, located in Lincoln Square, will be going out of business. Often confused with the larger Sears, Roebuck stores; the Hometown stores mainly operated as a hardware-style store that focused on home, lawn, and garden equipment.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police Chief: Woman Airlifted From Brown Street Crash On Friday Has Died
ALTON - A driver involved in a serious traffic crash on Brown Street at the intersection of Spaulding Street in Alton on Friday has died, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Monday afternoon. Alton Police and Fire were called to the scene around 3:53 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023....
muddyrivernews.com
Troup says city’s insurance problems not likely to be resolved until next week
QUINCY — Two aldermen asked Quincy Mayor Mike Troup during Monday night’s meeting about questions they have received about the city’s health insurance plan. Troup responded by saying it will take a few days to fix the problems. The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12,...
KBUR
Abandoned home fire in Fort Madison
Fort Madison, IA- Fort Madison Fire officials have announced another fire at an abandoned home. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison fire officials responded to 2818 Avenue O at about 10 AM Sunday, and found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren...
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
muddyrivernews.com
Rivera appointed by mayor to replace Freiburg as alderman in 3rd Ward
QUINCY — Brianna Rivera will make her first foray into politics when the Quincy City Council votes Monday night to approve her appointment as an alderman in the city’s 3rd Ward. However, she’ll be getting a little help from her brother. Jared Holbrook was elected as an...
wlds.com
Jacksonville City Clerk: “Trash Bills Not Going on Water Bills”
The Jacksonville City Clerk is trying to clear the air on some misinformation about trash service billing. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw updated the city council members last night now that the city contract with GFL Environmental for residential trash service has gone into effect. Bradshaw says subcontractors have begun picking...
advantagenews.com
UPDATE - Missing man located
The Macoupin County Sheriff says the missing man has been found alive in Henderson County and is being treated by medical personnel there. Thanks to all who helped spread the word!. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man. Craig Winters was last...
muddyrivernews.com
Three arrested in Hannibal after attempted burglary of home
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they attempted to burglarize a home in the 2500 block of Hope Street. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hope at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home. Officers quickly located the vehicle and saw one of the occupants throw items from the vehicle as they approached.
advantagenews.com
Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
Comments / 0