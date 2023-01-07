Read full article on original website
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Hannibal, Palmyra square off on wrestling mat
PALMYRA, Mo. — Coming off highly successful weekends — the Hannibal wrestling team won the Capital City Dual Tournament with seven wrestlers going 5-0, while Palmyra took fourth out of 21 teams at the St. Louis Vianney Tournament with three individual champions — the Northeast Missouri programs went head-to-head Monday night.
muddyriversports.com
Adams County Speedway sets date for opening night of racing
QUINCY — The countdown to the start of the 2023 dirt-track racing season is officially underway. Adams County Speedway operators Jim and Tammy Lieurance have announced opening night is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, which is now less than three months away. “We learned a lot last year and...
Pittsfield Recreation announces free public skating events
Free public skating will be held on January 14, 21, and February 18 at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires.
muddyrivernews.com
Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant
QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
wlds.com
Pike County Business Couple to Appear on “Dirty Jobs” Sunday
A Pike County caviar business will be featured on a major cable network this weekend. According to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Sunday’s episode of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel will feature a segment focused on Cliff and Cara Rost of Pleasant Hill. The Rosts harvest eggs from...
Pittsfield offering expanded online licenses
The city of Pittsfield office of the mayor has announced their online permitting system has now expanded and will include more licenses. They claim that expanding their permitting system will allow for a more streamlined user experience. Applications may be accessed online.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 8, 2023
David Dukes (49) 937 1/2 N. 4th Quincy, IL for aggravated assault at that location. Lodged. 101. Timothy L. Wiemelt (37) for Aggravated Domestic Battery, lodged, 106 147 144. David Handley (68) 800 North th Quincy, IL for failure to yield – private drive at 3904 Broadway. NTA. 106.
westernmassnews.com
Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
MISSING: Springfield runaway teen may be attempting to go to New York City
The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
$2 Million Massachusetts Home in the Berkshires Looks Like the ‘Clue’ House
Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Massachusetts mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!
Bronx, NY men arrested in Pittsfield after search warrant discovers cocaine, heroin, guns
Five people, three from the Bronx, were arrested in Pittsfield Sunday after officers seized two firearms and drugs.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
iheart.com
Accidents Continue As Police Ask All To "Pay More Attention"
Springfield Police continue to investigate a two car crash on Worcester Street Monday. There were no reported injuries. The Worcester Street accident is just one in a series of traffic accidents, many involving pedestrians in the area. Among them in Chicopee, where on Grataan Street a man was sent to...
iBerkshires.com
'Full Belly' Eatery in North Adams OK'd for Alcohol License
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Desperados is preparing to reopen as Full Belly Tex-Mex BBQ with the same management team that took over the restaurant last fall. B&B Restaurant Associates LLC was approved for a pouring license on Tuesday by the License Commission with Sandra Lopez as manager. Lopez and Linda Bonnivier are the partners of the LLC and hold the lease to 23 Eagle St. and Bonnivier and her husband, local chef Chris Bonnivier, are providing the capital.
Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open
"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
muddyrivernews.com
‘An absolute nightmare’: Union files grievance against city for failing to provide health, vision coverage for police officers
QUINCY — The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, filed a grievance against the city of Quincy for failing to provide health insurance or vision coverage to all police officers in violation of its contract with the union.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
Springfield Man Can’t Use His Nearly $200K In Movie Money For Bail On Drug Charges: DA
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni this week laid out a literal table full of evidence he said police seized from a 51-year-old Springfield man. It included more than 30 pounds of cocaine, nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills, a pound of raw fentanyl, and almost $200,000 in fake money. Alonzo Williams faces...
