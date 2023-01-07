ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyriversports.com

Photo gallery: Hannibal, Palmyra square off on wrestling mat

PALMYRA, Mo. — Coming off highly successful weekends — the Hannibal wrestling team won the Capital City Dual Tournament with seven wrestlers going 5-0, while Palmyra took fourth out of 21 teams at the St. Louis Vianney Tournament with three individual champions — the Northeast Missouri programs went head-to-head Monday night.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyriversports.com

Adams County Speedway sets date for opening night of racing

QUINCY — The countdown to the start of the 2023 dirt-track racing season is officially underway. Adams County Speedway operators Jim and Tammy Lieurance have announced opening night is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, which is now less than three months away. “We learned a lot last year and...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Shelby Rose wins 2023 Miss Quincy pageant

QUINCY — Prior to this weekend, Shelby Rose’s most recognizable claim to fame may have been being one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Quincy Soap Box Derby. At the top of Rose’s resume now, however, is the Miss Quincy title she earned Saturday...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia

The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
RUSHVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Pike County Business Couple to Appear on “Dirty Jobs” Sunday

A Pike County caviar business will be featured on a major cable network this weekend. According to the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Sunday’s episode of “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel will feature a segment focused on Cliff and Cara Rost of Pleasant Hill. The Rosts harvest eggs from...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield offering expanded online licenses

The city of Pittsfield office of the mayor has announced their online permitting system has now expanded and will include more licenses. They claim that expanding their permitting system will allow for a more streamlined user experience. Applications may be accessed online.
PITTSFIELD, MA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 8, 2023

David Dukes (49) 937 1/2 N. 4th Quincy, IL for aggravated assault at that location. Lodged. 101. Timothy L. Wiemelt (37) for Aggravated Domestic Battery, lodged, 106 147 144. David Handley (68) 800 North th Quincy, IL for failure to yield – private drive at 3904 Broadway. NTA. 106.
QUINCY, IL
westernmassnews.com

Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Accidents Continue As Police Ask All To "Pay More Attention"

Springfield Police continue to investigate a two car crash on Worcester Street Monday. There were no reported injuries. The Worcester Street accident is just one in a series of traffic accidents, many involving pedestrians in the area. Among them in Chicopee, where on Grataan Street a man was sent to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
iBerkshires.com

'Full Belly' Eatery in North Adams OK'd for Alcohol License

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Desperados is preparing to reopen as Full Belly Tex-Mex BBQ with the same management team that took over the restaurant last fall. B&B Restaurant Associates LLC was approved for a pouring license on Tuesday by the License Commission with Sandra Lopez as manager. Lopez and Linda Bonnivier are the partners of the LLC and hold the lease to 23 Eagle St. and Bonnivier and her husband, local chef Chris Bonnivier, are providing the capital.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
muddyrivernews.com

‘An absolute nightmare’: Union files grievance against city for failing to provide health, vision coverage for police officers

QUINCY — The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, filed a grievance against the city of Quincy for failing to provide health insurance or vision coverage to all police officers in violation of its contract with the union.
QUINCY, IL
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy