Hopefully a cruel person doesn't adopt and dump the poor kittens just for the free ticket. It's always good to adopt kittens in pairs, hopefully they allow and encourage that.
I wonder why Frontier comes with the extra bonus...special needs? I'd adopt any of these cuties! They can keep the plane ticket or donate it to a needy person, I'll never get on another airplane-they couldn't pay me enough to fly. But I don't live too far from Vegas to drive there!😺
they really should not be split up. they are siblings. always two is better than one and three is better than two.having a couple cats or three of them are so entertaining. if you go on vacation they will never be lonely.these three little kittens who's lost their mittens should not be split up. ✌️🥰
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Related
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
No one would adopt this puppy abandoned at CA airport. Then a pilot gave him a home
How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant
Airline Passenger Blasts “Fake Service Dog” Being Seated Next to Their “Real” One
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
A Texas Toddler Is Breaking A World Record... Before He Even Turns 3
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
Baby Names That Are Banned in the US
American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane
Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 79