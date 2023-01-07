ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
PopCrush

Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account

An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Tri-City Herald

Burger King Adds Hefty ‘Suicide Burger’ to its Menu Nationwide

Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
TEXAS STATE
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s

McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy