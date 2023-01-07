ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Rep. Mike Rogers had to be restrained from going after Gaetz on House floor after ‘present’ vote

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Amid the turmoil on the House floor Friday night, an Alabama congressman had to be restrained by another lawmaker from lunging at Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Rep. Mike Rogers angrily jumped toward Gaetz moments after the Florida lawmaker declared “present” during the 14th round of voting for House speaker.

The decision, in part, left Rep. Kevin McCarthy one vote short of being elected speaker during that round of voting.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) grabbed Rogers to keep him from pouncing on Gaetz, images taken in the chambers show.

Hudson held Rogers back by his shoulder and clasped one hand over the Alabama lawmaker’s mouth as Rogers tried to scold Gaetz.

With Hudson hanging on his back, Rogers can be seen pointing at Gaetz in frustration.

The tension waned in the following round as McCarthy was finally elected speaker in the 15th round of voting — ending a marathon contest that had gotten underway back on Tuesday.

J.R. Parsons
3d ago

Wow more disruptive behavior. Still not as entertainig as DEMOCRAT Nancy Pelosi clapping like a circus seal and ripping Trump's speech and nearly falling from her perch. And these "adults" are representing us?!

Reply
24
Yavin Zee
3d ago

Too bad Democrats didn't fight for us to keep the AOC Progressive crew in line. And turning their heads while Peloi and others enriched themselves with insider trading.

Reply(13)
37
Who is it?••• -
3d ago

As a side note : A recent GOP survey has determined that 1 out of 3 Republicans are just as immoral, unethical and totally lacking class of character as the other 2 🤔🇺🇸✌••• -

Reply(4)
27
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Matt Gaetz says he'll resign 'if Democrats join up to elect a moderate Republican' as House speaker

If House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is bothered by the humiliation of losing vote after vote after vote for House speaker, he's not showing it publicly. "If this takes a little longer, and it doesn't meet your deadline, that's okay," he told reporters after losing the 11th vote Thursday night. "Because it's not how you start, it's how you finish." On CNN Thursday night, Jake Tapper half-joked that he's betting on 29 ballots before the House breaks it deadlock, and he laid out three possible resolutions: Changing the rules so a speaker can be elected with a plurality instead of a 218-vote...
New York Post

New York Post

