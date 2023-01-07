Read full article on original website
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped from committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
GOP Preemptively Strikes Down Ethics Probe Into Actions of Four Republicans
Republicans voted to pass a new set of rules that could severely weaken attempts to investigate congressmen accused of wrongdoing, just as the House was weighing up whether to probe GOP lawmakers who defied their January 6 subpoenas. In a 220-213 vote on Monday, the new GOP-controlled House imposed a...
Kevin McCarthy Is Already Inviting the Next Pandemic Mess
When a week of chaos on the floor of the House ended with a near-fistfight and Kevin McCarthy finally claiming the gavel this weekend, it was easy to forget we were living through a pandemic. But the novel coronavirus is still killing hundreds of Americans every day, with the XBB.1.5...
George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors
A fundraiser for Rep. George Santos allegedly posed as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff in a bid to fundraise money from wealthy donors, according to CNBC. Sam Miele, who worked for Santos' campaign, is said to have impersonated Dan Meyer, who has served as McCarthy's chief of staff since 2019, in phone calls to donors during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, people familiar with the matter said, per CNBC.
Republican Ben Sasse says he's 'sad' for 'needy and desperate' Trump in parting shot before leaving the Senate
Outgoing Republican Sen. Ben Sasse offered a parting shot at Donald Trump shortly before leaving the Senate, saying he's "sad" for the former president, while also praising Trump's conservative judicial appointments. "I'm just sad for him as a human because obviously there's a lot of complicated stuff going on in...
To avoid Donald Trump prosecution crisis, Joe Biden should step aside | Law expert
Richard Bales is a law professor at Ohio Northern University in Ada. Recent reports from the White House indicate President Joe Biden is planning to run for a second term. For the good of the country, he should announce soon that he will not run. The Final Report of the...
Biden's abuse of power at the border
Shortly before his trip to El Paso, President Joe Biden announced his plan to address the border crisis. Anyone still hoping — two years into Biden's term — that the president would outline an effective solution to the current flood of illegal aliens and drugs had to be disappointed.
Republicans implore House GOP to pump brakes on Biden administration impeachments
Regular business may have only just begun in the Republican-controlled House, but the first impeachment articles have already been filed against a member of the Biden administration. Yet several Republicans are advising the House GOP not to start impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden and his administration officials over apparent...
House treads thin constitutional ice by requiring three-fifths vote for tax hikes
A new rule adopted by the new Republican House majority that would make it harder to raise taxes is arguably unconstitutional. But the House could still tweak it. Before I explain, please let me make clear that I am a Reagan-Kemp supply-side, low-tax advocate through and through. I have never in my life supported a bill raising federal income tax rates. The objection here is rooted in law and process, not in the desired result.
