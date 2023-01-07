Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday's episode of The Price is Right.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kawhi Leonard on Clippers' 6-game slide: Time to prove we're a team
LOS ANGELES -- Ty Lue tried shaking up his starting lineup by replacing Reggie Jackson at point guard, but the Clippers watched theAtlanta Hawks' Trae Young take over in the fourth quarter and deal Los Angeles a sixth straight loss. Young scored 14 of his 30 points in the final...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers' LeBron James sits vs. Nuggets with ankle soreness
The Los Angeles Lakers ruled LeBron James out ahead of Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to left ankle soreness. James was originally listed as probable on Monday morning before being downgraded to questionable and then out later in the day. "You know with LeBron, it's just a daily...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kawhi Leonard has season-best 33 as Clippers snap skid
LOS ANGELES -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was drilling big fourth-quarter shots in the midst of yet another 40-point explosion against the LA Clippers. But Kawhi Leonard made sure the Clippers' longest losing streak of his era with Paul George didn't continue. Leonard answered two long 3-pointers by Doncic with a 3-pointer and then three free throws after he was fouled while shooting a 3 in the final 2:17 to help the Clippers get a much-needed 113-101 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Lakers' Anthony Davis ramping up rehab, eyeing return
The pain in Anthony Davis' right foot continues to subside and the Los Angeles Lakers star plans to begin the ramp-up process to return to play when the team returns to L.A. this week, league sources told ESPN. Davis missed his 13th straight game Monday -- a 122-109 loss to...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kings host the Sharks after Kempe's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (12-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks after Adrian Kempe's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Kings' 6-3 win. Los Angeles has gone 24-14-6 overall...
ABC7 Los Angeles
WNBA free agency 2023 predictions and biggest storylines to watch
The 2023 WNBA free agency period is expected to be nothing short of seismic, with new head coaches and general managers settling into their roles, franchises' championship windows dwindling and several blockbuster names facing big decisions this offseason. Most notably, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Courtney Vandersloot are...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Ducks' Justin Kirkland hospitalized after crash, has full mobility
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Anaheim forward Justin Kirkland was hospitalized overnight after getting into a car accident on his way to theDucks' game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. The Ducks announced Monday that Kirkland remains under evaluation, but has full mobility and is communicating with his family and with...
