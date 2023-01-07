ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kevin McCarthy may have just won himself the most dysfunctional Congress ever

By Andrew Romano, Yahoo News
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqNbM_0k6Zcjkk00

Exhausted by the last few days of drama on Capitol Hill, which saw Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California trying and failing to win the House speaker’s gavel 14 times before finally eking out a slim majority late Friday night?

You ain’t seen nothing yet.

The unbridled chaos of this week’s speaker debacle simultaneously confirmed and compounded an unsettling truth: America could be on the cusp of its most dysfunctional Congress ever.

Much of this is McCarthy’s own doing. With a narrowly divided chamber, 222-to-212, the new speaker has shown the far-right wing of his caucus that they can get their way through obstruction — a recipe for non-stop hostage taking by small factions going forward.

Following closed-door negotiations Thursday night, the Bakersfield congressman told reporters Friday morning that he had finally managed to flip “some” votes, predicting “improvement” in the next round of balloting.

"Watch here and you'll see some people who have been voting against me voting for me," he said as he entered the chamber.

McCarthy wasn't wrong. When Round 12 was over and the votes were tallied, his count had increased to 213 — still short of the 218-vote majority required to win, but up substantially from his previous high of 203.

“We’ll come back tonight,” he said Friday afternoon, “to finish this once and for all.”

Ultimately, he did — but only after falling short yet again in Rounds 13 and 14 and forcing a surprise 15th round of voting as Friday evening turned to Saturday morning. In the end, several longtime holdouts voted “present” instead of voting for someone other than McCarthy — with McCarthy likely making some final, as-yet-unspecified concessions in return.

The problem for Congress, however, is that McCarthy will likely have to continue prostrating himself in order to keep his new job. Why? Because in the process of winning their votes, he awarded his captors nearly every demand on their wishlist — empowering them to keep rebelling whenever it suits their purposes.

And so while McCarthy might have won his coveted speakership, Congress itself may prove to be out of control.

Take McCarthy’s highest-profile concession: to allow any one member — down from his previous compromise of five — to force a House-wide no-confidence vote in the speaker at any time (which is known as “a motion to vacate”).

The issue here isn’t lack of precedent. Before former Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi weakened the rule to allow only a party leader or a majority vote by one party to force such a vote, any individual member could, in theory, make a motion to vacate. The issue isn’t even that a single member could topple a speaker; it would still take a majority vote of the entire House to actually vacate the seat.

Instead, the real issue is that the current, 10-seat Republican majority is so small — and McCarthy’s speakership victory so slim — that the threat of defection is likely to loom over every bill, giving the same rebels who have paralyzed Congress this week endless opportunities to do the same thing again and again.

And that means leverage.

How will McCarthy’s tormentors — most of whom belong to the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus — use their newfound leverage? Not to keep the federal government, which they claim to loathe, running smoothly.

An early clue about the coming pandemonium emerged after several Republicans flipped to McCarthy on Friday. Inside the Capitol, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., a former holdout, told reporters that "one very important thing … that was part of the deal is dealing with raising the national debt limit," in the words of CNN correspondent Manu Raju.

Three times while Donald Trump was president, Congress raised this limit, a routine formality that allows the federal government to cover expenses it has already authorized in order to avoid a catastrophic default that could wipe out $15 trillion in wealth and cost as many as 6 million jobs, according to one recent estimate.

But now it appears McCarthy has vowed (as CNN put it) "not [to] agree to a clean debt-ceiling increase" unless President Biden agrees to "some conditions" in return — possibly spending cuts to popular domestic programs such as Social Security and Medicare. The result could be a dangerous game of political chicken — with global markets hanging in the balance.

A marquee federal-debt-ceiling showdown might be the most explosive confrontation of 2023. But any spending bill could also now become a platform for hard-right brinkmanship under a return to so-called open rules, another one of McCarthy's reported concessions to conservatives who say they're frustrated by large catchall measures such as Congress's recent $1.7 trillion omnibus package. This move would allow any member to force votes on an unlimited number of amendments designed to eviscerate or derail the legislation altogether.

Factor in McCarthy's other reported giveaways — four seats for the Freedom Caucus on the powerful House Rules Committee, which controls what legislation reaches the floor and in what form; a roughly $75 billion cut in defense spending; plus promised floor votes on term limits, a balanced budget amendment and a harsh border security package — and it isn't hard to imagine the House struggling to perform even its most basic duties in the months ahead.

Not helping matters will be a group of newly emboldened right-wing rabble-rousers who have every incentive to keep obstructing — coupled with a speaker who "has to wake up every day wondering if he's still going to have his job," as Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the top Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee, recently told the New York Times.

“He’s going to be the weakest speaker,” Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said of McCarthy. “The problem is that he’s also weakened the institution in general.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'You're Talking About a Coup!'

Listen to our View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is tired of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's schtick. On Tuesday morning, Whoopi went off on the Republican congresswoman, who spent the weekend claiming that she "would have won" the January 6 insurrection had she organized it. "Not to mention, it would have been armed," she told the crowd at a New York Young Republican gala on Sunday, prompting a sharp rebuke from the White House.
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
WASHINGTON, DC
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
The Independent

Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
NBC News

Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge

Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
221K+
Followers
152K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy