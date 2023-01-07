Read full article on original website
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
foxla.com
Flash flooding traps Ventura resident in river overnight
VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura resident was rescued Tuesday morning after flash flooding trapped on an island in the Ventura River overnight, officials announced. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the resident was trapped after rains caused the river to surge near the area of West Old Creek Road and North Ventura Avenue. Crews tried to rescue them on Monday, but access issues prevented crews from being able to get to the trapped resident. They had to shelter on the island overnight.
Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole
A cleanup operation began in an Orcutt neighborhood Tuesday morning just hours after it was badly damaged by a massive flood caused when water came pouring into the street through a sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway Monday night. The post Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A second impulse of the storm extends concern of flooding and hazardous conditions into Tuesday
Scattered showers will approach the region in the morning, and taper through the day. The post A second impulse of the storm extends concern of flooding and hazardous conditions into Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Drivers stranded after US 101 was shut down due to heavy rainfall
That big storm system is now traveling southeast down to you in San Diego where you're likely seeing most of the rain system that we saw up here in Ventura County last night.
NBC Los Angeles
Crews Rescue 14 From Swelling Ventura River During Storm
Fourteen people were rescued from the Ventura River as a storm barreled down on Southern California, bringing heavy rain and flooding to the region. The Ventura County Fire Department shared video of the rescue Monday from the Ventura River near Main Street and Peking. They said more than a dozen...
Noozhawk
Photos and Videos of the Storm Impacts and Damage in Santa Barbara County
Monday’s storm dropped huge amounts of rainfall on Santa Barbara County and caused major property damage due to flooding, fallen trees, debris flows and rockfalls. Emergency responders made about 100 rescues on Monday but no deaths or major injuries were reported. Many highways and local roads were still closed...
foxla.com
18 rescued from Ventura River after getting stranded on island due to flash flooding
VENTURA, Calif. - Eighteen people were rescued after being trapped on an island in the Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rains continue to pound California. The Ventura County Fire Department reported that it was sending swift water rescue crews to the area of Main and Peking streets just before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports suggested that 6-12 people were trapped on an island in the river.
Noozhawk
County Ends Evacuation Orders, Reports Major Infrastructure Damage and Flooded Homes
All storm-related evacuation orders and shelter-in-place orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon, but county emergency officials warned that some roads would still be closed because of storm damage. The rain caused property damage across Santa Barbara County, but no deaths or major injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning. Caltrans announced...
Noozhawk
Cold, Wet and Hungry: Surviving a Wet Night in the Mud
The last thing that either Ava or Gage ever thought they would be doing on a stormy night was spending it stuck in the mud in the middle of flowing water with no idea how bad things could get. “I guess I got a little cocky,” Gage admitted. The...
kcbx.org
Central Coast could see major flooding, power outages and more as winter storm returns
Heavy weather is hitting the Central Coast, leading local governments and agencies to put advisories and warnings into place across the area. Parts of Santa Barbara County are under an evacuation warning this morning. While it is not a mandatory evacuation order, the county is asking residents in certain areas to be prepared to leave.
Noozhawk
Storm Batters Santa Barbara County, and It’s Not Done Yet
A powerful winter storm was continuing to lash Santa Barbara County Monday evening, causing widespread flooding, mudflows, swamped vehicles, road closures and water rescues. By late afternoon, several locations in the county had recorded between 9 and 11 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m., and forecasters were calling for potentially another round of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday.
Santa Maria activates its Emergency Operations Center due to heavy rains
The City of Santa Maria has activated its Emergency Operations Center at 5 p.m. on Jan. 9 to monitor the ongoing impact from rainstorms in the area. The post Santa Maria activates its Emergency Operations Center due to heavy rains appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Storm drops more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Montecito evacuated, some highways closed
A powerful Pacific storm has dropped more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, forcing evacuations and shutting down some major highways. The storm hit Santa Barbara County during the midday and afternoon areas Monday, before shifting its focus to Ventura County. Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Montecito, Sycamore Canyon, and Toro Canyon. People in the Alisal and Cave brush fire burn areas received shelter in place orders, because slides on mountain roads made trying to evacuate unsafe.
syvnews.com
Rains pumping up Santa Barbara County reservoirs; Cachuma at 68% capacity
The major storm that battered Santa Barbara County on Monday set creeks and rivers flowing and pumped up reservoirs with runoff from ground already saturated after more than a week of rain. That influx of water will help alleviate the drought that has gripped the area for years, and more...
Multiple highways closed due to storm in Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County announced overnight road closure information Tuesday, as emergency services crews dealt with the storm damage and prepared for continued severe weather into the morning.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY PROCLAIMS LOCAL EMERGENCY DUE TO SEVERE WINTER STORMS
At 3:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Santa Barbara County proclaimed a local emergency due to the January 2023 Storm which has impacted Santa Barbara County with evacuation orders, shelter in place orders, closure of the 101 and 154 Highways, and multiple calls for service including water rescues. The proclamation was signed by County Executive Officer and Director of Emergency Services Mona Miyasato and anticipated to be ratified by the Board of Supervisors at its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2023.
Santa Maria has two emergency shelters open and multiple road closures due to heavy rain
The City of Santa Maria urges residents to shelter-in-place during ongoing rainstorms expected to continue into Jan. 10, but the city is not issuing evacuation orders as they continue to monitor the situation. The post Santa Maria has two emergency shelters open and multiple road closures due to heavy rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday
Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara, over six inches in the foothills, and 8-11 inches in higher terrain within 24 hours. But it's over 12 inches on the San Marcos Pass that Boldt says is a historical record for the area.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
