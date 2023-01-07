ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Flash flooding traps Ventura resident in river overnight

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura resident was rescued Tuesday morning after flash flooding trapped on an island in the Ventura River overnight, officials announced. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the resident was trapped after rains caused the river to surge near the area of West Old Creek Road and North Ventura Avenue. Crews tried to rescue them on Monday, but access issues prevented crews from being able to get to the trapped resident. They had to shelter on the island overnight.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Crews Rescue 14 From Swelling Ventura River During Storm

Fourteen people were rescued from the Ventura River as a storm barreled down on Southern California, bringing heavy rain and flooding to the region. The Ventura County Fire Department shared video of the rescue Monday from the Ventura River near Main Street and Peking. They said more than a dozen...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

18 rescued from Ventura River after getting stranded on island due to flash flooding

VENTURA, Calif. - Eighteen people were rescued after being trapped on an island in the Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rains continue to pound California. The Ventura County Fire Department reported that it was sending swift water rescue crews to the area of Main and Peking streets just before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports suggested that 6-12 people were trapped on an island in the river.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Cold, Wet and Hungry: Surviving a Wet Night in the Mud

The last thing that either Ava or Gage ever thought they would be doing on a stormy night was spending it stuck in the mud in the middle of flowing water with no idea how bad things could get. “I guess I got a little cocky,” Gage admitted. The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Storm Batters Santa Barbara County, and It’s Not Done Yet

A powerful winter storm was continuing to lash Santa Barbara County Monday evening, causing widespread flooding, mudflows, swamped vehicles, road closures and water rescues. By late afternoon, several locations in the county had recorded between 9 and 11 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m., and forecasters were calling for potentially another round of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Storm drops more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Montecito evacuated, some highways closed

A powerful Pacific storm has dropped more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, forcing evacuations and shutting down some major highways. The storm hit Santa Barbara County during the midday and afternoon areas Monday, before shifting its focus to Ventura County. Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Montecito, Sycamore Canyon, and Toro Canyon. People in the Alisal and Cave brush fire burn areas received shelter in place orders, because slides on mountain roads made trying to evacuate unsafe.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY PROCLAIMS LOCAL EMERGENCY DUE TO SEVERE WINTER STORMS

At 3:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Santa Barbara County proclaimed a local emergency due to the January 2023 Storm which has impacted Santa Barbara County with evacuation orders, shelter in place orders, closure of the 101 and 154 Highways, and multiple calls for service including water rescues. The proclamation was signed by County Executive Officer and Director of Emergency Services Mona Miyasato and anticipated to be ratified by the Board of Supervisors at its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2023.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday

Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara, over six inches in the foothills, and 8-11 inches in higher terrain within 24 hours. But it's over 12 inches on the San Marcos Pass that Boldt says is a historical record for the area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy