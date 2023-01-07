Beekeepers interest meeting...

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Martin County will be holding a meeting for anyone who is interested in beekeeping at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.

The meeting will be held at the Martin County Extension Office located at 104 Kehukee Park Road in Williamston.

Master Beekeeper Barry Hines will share information about beekeeping, the importance of bees, and harvesting honey. In addition to being a mentor for many young people in Eastern North Carolina, Mr. Hines is the owner and operator of Bee Blessed Pure Honey in Conetoe.

Cyndi Knudson, Area Small Farms Specialist with North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, will also be a presenter at the meeting.

“Beekeeping has become more popular and more expensive in recent years.

The cost of common supplies used by beekeepers has risen dramatically,” says Knudson.

Both Hines and Knudson will be available to the answer questions of potential beekeepers, new beekeepers, and experienced beekeepers.

If you would like more information about the meeting, please call the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service/Martin County Center at 252-789-4370.

Fresh local honey is a valuable delicacy. Honey is an excellent natural sweetener, and varies in flavor depending on where the bees get their nectar.

Try experimenting with different varieties to see which you prefer. Using honey instead of granulated sugar in recipes can offer a completely new taste.

Honey, citrus juice, and some olive oil makes an excellent dressing for salads. Add a little honey to unsweetened natural peanut butter for a delicious dip for apple slices. Lentils baked with honey are both delicious and nutritious.

Try this recipe: Combine a ½ pound of dry lentils, a bay leaf, one cup of water, a 14.5 ounces of low-sodium chicken broth, and ¾ teaspoon of salt in a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Place a cover on the pan, and reduce to medium-low.

Allow the lentils to simmer for 30 minutes. Discard the bay leaf. In a bowl, stir together ½ teaspoon dry mustard, ¼ teaspoon ground ginger, 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce, ¼ finely chopped onion, and ½ cup water.

Add the spice mixture to the lentils and transfer to a baking dish. Drizzle ¼ cup of honey over the mixture in the dish.

Cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.

For more information about beekeeping, the beekeeping interest meeting, or recipes using honey, contact Lisa Smith at 252-789-4370 or lfsmith5@ncsu.edu.