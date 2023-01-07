ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Beekeepers interest meeting...

By Lisa Smith Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDttw_0k6Zc5j300

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Martin County will be holding a meeting for anyone who is interested in beekeeping at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.

The meeting will be held at the Martin County Extension Office located at 104 Kehukee Park Road in Williamston.

Master Beekeeper Barry Hines will share information about beekeeping, the importance of bees, and harvesting honey. In addition to being a mentor for many young people in Eastern North Carolina, Mr. Hines is the owner and operator of Bee Blessed Pure Honey in Conetoe.

Cyndi Knudson, Area Small Farms Specialist with North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, will also be a presenter at the meeting.

“Beekeeping has become more popular and more expensive in recent years.

The cost of common supplies used by beekeepers has risen dramatically,” says Knudson.

Both Hines and Knudson will be available to the answer questions of potential beekeepers, new beekeepers, and experienced beekeepers.

If you would like more information about the meeting, please call the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service/Martin County Center at 252-789-4370.

Fresh local honey is a valuable delicacy. Honey is an excellent natural sweetener, and varies in flavor depending on where the bees get their nectar.

Try experimenting with different varieties to see which you prefer. Using honey instead of granulated sugar in recipes can offer a completely new taste.

Honey, citrus juice, and some olive oil makes an excellent dressing for salads. Add a little honey to unsweetened natural peanut butter for a delicious dip for apple slices. Lentils baked with honey are both delicious and nutritious.

Try this recipe: Combine a ½ pound of dry lentils, a bay leaf, one cup of water, a 14.5 ounces of low-sodium chicken broth, and ¾ teaspoon of salt in a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Place a cover on the pan, and reduce to medium-low.

Allow the lentils to simmer for 30 minutes. Discard the bay leaf. In a bowl, stir together ½ teaspoon dry mustard, ¼ teaspoon ground ginger, 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce, ¼ finely chopped onion, and ½ cup water.

Add the spice mixture to the lentils and transfer to a baking dish. Drizzle ¼ cup of honey over the mixture in the dish.

Cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.

For more information about beekeeping, the beekeeping interest meeting, or recipes using honey, contact Lisa Smith at 252-789-4370 or lfsmith5@ncsu.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
publicradioeast.org

COVID-19 community transmission high in much of eastern North Carolina

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that community level transmission of COVID-19 is high in the majority of eastern North Carolina. To prevent getting sick, scientists suggest people in the region wear a high-quality mask, consider avoiding any non-essential indoor activities where a lot of people will gather, and stay up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Nonprofit receives $40K for women’s re-entry program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - SECU Foundation announced a grant for a nonprofit that helps previously incarcerated women. Tried By Fire in Craven County helps previously incarcerated women re-enter society through supportive, community-based housing. The grant will support the expansion of services and address increased operational demands on the organization’s New Bern facility.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A high school here in the east is proactively adding security with metal detectors at its large events. Rumors of metal detectors being put into New Bern High School circulated among students on social media over the holiday break, according to sophomore Sophie Sullivan. “A...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Changes coming to Greenville social districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to Uptown Greenville’s social districts. City Council approved some changes Monday, just more than two months after the social districts were implemented. As of Feb. 1, the Uptown Social District and Dickinson Avenue Social District will be combined to form the Greenville Uptown Social District. Additionally, the social […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
cbs17

19 displaced after 7 Rocky Mount apartments damaged in fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 20 people were displaced when apartments in Rocky Mount caught fire Tuesday morning, according to the American Red Cross. The blaze took place in the 1200 block of Niblick Drive, that is off Goldrock Road, the Red Cross said. Residents were displaced from...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Thousands without power in Grantsboro

GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Thousands were without power in Grantsboro Tuesday afternoon. Duke Energy listed the outages on their outage map with 2,222 customers impacted. Restoration was estimated to be completed at 4:15 p.m. The cause of the outage was listed as "caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment."
GRANTSBORO, NC
publicradioeast.org

Crime task force established in Kinston

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy has established a crime task force that includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and other organizations. The group will meet monthly to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The first meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday...
KINSTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear

Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
MANTEO, NC
neusenews.com

Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70

Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
KINSTON, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD seeks info on beer theft

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of beer which occurred this morning at Sheetz shortly after 2:15. A man entered the store at the intersection of Old Farm Road and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and stole a case of Corona. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
692
Followers
994
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy