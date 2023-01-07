Animal shelter doing well, has animals for adoption

Chief Deputy Drew Robinson of the Martin County Sheriff’s Department said the county’s animals are fortunate this holiday season.

The animal shelter is operating below its capacity, reducing the need to euthanize animals at the shelter. But he said those dogs and cats still need a compassionate home following this holiday season.

Robinson said the county has experienced a “spike” in animals dropped off at the shelter for re-homing that has been reported in national media sources. He said the animal control department, which falls under Sheriff Tim Manning, has been successful in placing animals in adoptive homes or “no-kill” animal rescues, for the most part.

But he said the shelter has limits on its available space for unwanted animals. The county depends on its citizens for help with its mission, he said.

Dana Comer, Director of the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Tyner, said the area’s shelters try their best to provide each animal there a positive outcome.

“All of us that work in the shelter are animal lovers,” Comer said. “We don’t come to work every day saying, ‘we want to euthanize animals.’” But she said that when space runs out, hard decisions have to be made. Those animals that are unlikely to be adopted, the sick, those with undesirable behaviors, and older animals are usually the first to be euthanized. It is the worst part of her job, Comer said.

While Robinson said the Williamston shelter works within tight constraints of space and time, it does all it can to give each animal it receives the best outcome possible. Comer, speaking from the Tri-County Shelter, said that any shelter worker wants to see a happy outcome for shelter animals.

“We [work here] because we love animals and we want them all to have homes, but we have a clear sense of reality. Not all pets can be re-homed,” she said.

Robinson said bringing a pet into the family deserves thought and consideration.

“They need to be sure that if they adopt an animal, they are committed to keeping that animal for the rest of its life,” Robinson said. “That can be 15 years for dogs and 20 for cats.”

He said that prospective pet owners should factor in the size of the animal they plan to adopt as well as any special considerations concerning the breed they are considering. It takes more to feed a large breed of dog and certain breeds are genetically predisposed to certain health issues, for instance.

Comer said that anyone adopting a pet should consider spay or neuter surgery. The region has an animal overpopulation problem and humans need to take responsibility to solve it.

Comer said the cost of surgery has risen dramatically over the years with costs of $200 to $500 per animal not unheard of in some localities. But she said help is available for pet owners in the region through AWARE, Animal Welfare in the Albemarle Region Every day, a charity that provided vouchers for reproductive interventions, bringing the cost down or even providing free services depending on the need.

The Martin County Shelter took in 208 dogs and 280 cats last year. Robinson said less than half the animals taken in by the shelter are adopted. He said they try to search for other alternatives like animal rescue organizations, but there aren’t enough options other than adoption available for most animals.

But Comer is also concerned about the holiday pet adoption cycle.

“This time of year is particularly challenging,” Comer said. “People are looking to get new puppies for the holidays. Come March, the puppies aren’t so cute anymore and they end up in the shelter.”

Hopefully, if families adopt their new pets with care and a realistic sense of the cost and responsibilities that come with pet ownership, that won’t be a problem in 2023.