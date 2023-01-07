ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan County, NC

New Year’s Resolution: Improve your life and grow our state...

By Katy Shook Columnist
Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sf8cd_0k6Zbkfg00

There is a guaranteed method for ensuring your New Year’s Resolutions are achieved in 2023: partner with North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

Did you know, our resources provide research-based solutions for everyday issues? Whether you want to improve your health, gain new skills, save money, or give back to your community, we are ready to help you improve your life and grow our state together.

Here’s how:

Visit our website. From statewide resources to local news, the amount of information available on our internet sites can be overwhelming. An easy way to narrow down, and quickly find results is by adding “Extension” to the end of your search string.

For example, “North Carolina Extension” or “Chowan County Extension” will take you to our home pages. You can also use this tool to look at online resources.

“How To Make A Smoothie Extension” or “How To Grow Strawberries Extension” will take you to research-based publications for information you can trust. Try visiting our Facebook sites too.

The Chowan County 4-H Facebook site (www.facebook.com/ChowanCounty4H) does not require an account to be viewed. Gardening in the Albemarle (go.ncsu.edu/gita) is another one of our online resources that provides free, research-based horticulture information for residents of Northeast North Carolina.

Attend an event. Throughout the year, North Carolina Cooperative Extension hosts events to help you improve your skills. Most events are free, but some may require a materials fee.

In addition, some are online while others are in person; and some require prerequisites while most only require a registration.

Agriculture production meetings, including commercial horticulture, field crop management, landscape contractor and pesticide recertification are held early in the year. These meetings cover up to date strategies from non-biased resources, for example North Carolina State University experts.

Other events like the Chowan County Livestock Show require ongoing participation throughout the spring as youth learn to raise, show and sell market livestock animals. Food demonstrations based on university curriculum, such as “Med Instead of Meds,” are offered throughout the year and include hands-on training.

Participants receive materials and instruction on how to cook healthy family meals at home. 4-H events are frequently available in summer and offer life skills training such as child care, public speaking, food safety, camping, and sewing.

Become a volunteer. Because North Carolina Cooperative Extension is the largest non-formal, research-based education model, we rely on volunteers to help advance our work. Several of our volunteer programs are designed as train-the-trainer activities. In exchange for advanced, ongoing training, our volunteers commit to sharing what they’ve learned through community projects.

The North Carolina Extension Master Gardener program is an example. Offered in the fall of odd years, the 40 hour training program is followed by a 40 hour internship that certifies participants as Extension Master Gardeners. Volunteers work in demonstration gardens, schools, community events, speaking engagements, and their own neighborhoods to share the knowledge they’ve gained. The opportunity also reinforces classroom training while expanding services to new audiences.

The Master Food Volunteer program is a similar example. After receiving training, volunteers frequently serve in schools, local food pantries, the farmers market, and cooking events hosted by North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

Stop by or call our office. The Chowan County Cooperative Extension staff is ready to help you achieve your goals. Our experts, like our county Agriculture Agent, have resources and technical expertise to help guide field crop production. Our Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program representative can guide you through cost saving decisions about Medicare.

Need a free soil sample? Call or stop by to pick one up or have it delivered. Our Horticulture Agent and Extension Master Gardener Volunteers can answer your frequently asked questions about gardening, including how to start a garden. Livestock, Aquaculture and Commercial Horticulture Agents serve regionally and may be able to help get you started with a new business venture.

Questions about cooking and food safety, for youth and adults, can be answered by our experts like the Family & Consumer Science Agent, Expanded Food Nutrition Program Assistant, and Master Food Volunteers.

Thinking about starting a 4-H club? Our 4-H agent has all the resources you need to get started. The Chowan County Cooperative Extension office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 730 N Granville St, Suite A, Edenton; (252) 482-6585. Contact information is also available on our website.

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Skyrocketing energy bills plaguing Piedmont Triad residents

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Skyrocketing energy bills are raising eyebrows across the Piedmont Triad, and forcing families to really cut back. Many residents are finding themselves in situations where they can't even afford to pay their bill. "When I got this bill Saturday, I went into shock," said Suzy Bowles.
rhinotimes.com

Nothing Traditional About NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell

The tradition with the North Carolina state treasurer is that people only hear from them every four years, when they are running for election. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, doesn’t hold with that tradition. Folwell spent most of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

These Are The Top 25 Highest Rated Community Colleges In North Carolina

With the cost of college soaring, high school seniors and those looking to go back to school have tough decisions to make. In many circumstances, it doesn’t make sense to go to a 4-year University. Whether you are looking to take a more specialized career path or just knock out some credits before transferring over to another institution to finish your degree. Regardless of your motivation community college is a great option and one that many people choose to pursue. Additionally, community colleges are cheaper than even in-state schools and have 100% admission rates. This makes them accessible to more prospective students. But which school should you go to? There are many community colleges in North Carolina. Some of your decision may depend on the field you’d like to study. There is also a discrepancy in cost between different schools. Location of course also is an important factor as students at community colleges do not live on campus. That’s why Niche created its Community College Rankings. Keep reading to see the top 25 highest-rated community colleges in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

North Carolina child support changes happening in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many new laws and regulations went into effect in North Carolina in January, including changes from the General Assembly to child support payments. Every four years, the General Assembly updates the child support guidelines. Basically, it's a formula that lets the courts know how much child support each parent should be paying.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

NCDHHS providing 3,000 free radon test kits to reduce lung cancer risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is providing 3,000 free radon test kits to help reduce the risk of lung cancer from radon. According to the NCDHHS, radon is an odorless, colorless gas that is released from the ground into outdoor air and can accumulate and reach harmful levels when trapped in homes and buildings.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecharlotteweekly.com

School choice can bring academic success in North Carolina

You likely don't need me to tell you that children all over the country are suffering the academic consequences of the pandemic, and North Carolina is not an exception. A 2022 survey revealed that 52% of American families were looking for a new school. To put it in personal terms, in a classroom of 25 students, 13 families are not satisfied with the education their children are receiving.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

3-month high in COVID-19 outbreaks at NC nursing homes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina nursing homes has hit a three-month high. A total of 269 nursing homes were listed Tuesday on the weekly outbreak list from the state Department of Health and Human Services. That’s up 13 percent from last week and is the most since […]
The Center Square

As maintenance continues, North Carolina voter rolls still led by the unaffiliated

(The Center Square) – More than 180,000 voter registrations have been cleared from the rolls by county election boards as part of biennial list maintenance, with unaffiliated and Democrat registrations declining the most. Over the last week, county election boards removed 188,396 voter registrations, including 79,939 that were unaffiliated, 64,401 Democrats, 42,125 Republicans, and 1,959 Libertarians; 28 Green Party registrations were added. The changes through Jan. 7 are part of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
carolinajournal.com

Farmers win victory in Right to Repair equipment

U.S. farmers who use John Deere equipment won a huge victory on Jan. 8 as the manufacturer gave them the right to fix their own equipment. North Carolina legislators have been waging a similar fight for farmers here. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and Deere & Co. signed a...
power98fm.com

North Carolina City One of the Best Cheap Romantic Getaways

We know February is right around the corner. With that being said, Valentine’s Day is approaching us slowly. If you have not begun the planning for your significant other, then you may want to get on it. Some people want to be a bit cost-conscious when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but you can still keep it romantic. A quick, weekend getaway can be one of the best things to get into with your partner.
ASHEVILLE, NC
mediafeed.org

North Carolina first-time homebuyer programs

Whether you’re looking for coastal charm, a quirky mountain town, big-city amenities and sports teams, or something in between, you’re likely to find it in North Carolina. Which explains why the Tar Heel State has become a magnet for anyone who’s seeking good schools, good health care, good weather, and good fun.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
521
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy