New Year’s Resolution: Improve your life and grow our state...

There is a guaranteed method for ensuring your New Year’s Resolutions are achieved in 2023: partner with North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

Did you know, our resources provide research-based solutions for everyday issues? Whether you want to improve your health, gain new skills, save money, or give back to your community, we are ready to help you improve your life and grow our state together.

Here’s how:

Visit our website. From statewide resources to local news, the amount of information available on our internet sites can be overwhelming. An easy way to narrow down, and quickly find results is by adding “Extension” to the end of your search string.

For example, “North Carolina Extension” or “Chowan County Extension” will take you to our home pages. You can also use this tool to look at online resources.

“How To Make A Smoothie Extension” or “How To Grow Strawberries Extension” will take you to research-based publications for information you can trust. Try visiting our Facebook sites too.

The Chowan County 4-H Facebook site (www.facebook.com/ChowanCounty4H) does not require an account to be viewed. Gardening in the Albemarle (go.ncsu.edu/gita) is another one of our online resources that provides free, research-based horticulture information for residents of Northeast North Carolina.

Attend an event. Throughout the year, North Carolina Cooperative Extension hosts events to help you improve your skills. Most events are free, but some may require a materials fee.

In addition, some are online while others are in person; and some require prerequisites while most only require a registration.

Agriculture production meetings, including commercial horticulture, field crop management, landscape contractor and pesticide recertification are held early in the year. These meetings cover up to date strategies from non-biased resources, for example North Carolina State University experts.

Other events like the Chowan County Livestock Show require ongoing participation throughout the spring as youth learn to raise, show and sell market livestock animals. Food demonstrations based on university curriculum, such as “Med Instead of Meds,” are offered throughout the year and include hands-on training.

Participants receive materials and instruction on how to cook healthy family meals at home. 4-H events are frequently available in summer and offer life skills training such as child care, public speaking, food safety, camping, and sewing.

Become a volunteer. Because North Carolina Cooperative Extension is the largest non-formal, research-based education model, we rely on volunteers to help advance our work. Several of our volunteer programs are designed as train-the-trainer activities. In exchange for advanced, ongoing training, our volunteers commit to sharing what they’ve learned through community projects.

The North Carolina Extension Master Gardener program is an example. Offered in the fall of odd years, the 40 hour training program is followed by a 40 hour internship that certifies participants as Extension Master Gardeners. Volunteers work in demonstration gardens, schools, community events, speaking engagements, and their own neighborhoods to share the knowledge they’ve gained. The opportunity also reinforces classroom training while expanding services to new audiences.

The Master Food Volunteer program is a similar example. After receiving training, volunteers frequently serve in schools, local food pantries, the farmers market, and cooking events hosted by North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

Stop by or call our office. The Chowan County Cooperative Extension staff is ready to help you achieve your goals. Our experts, like our county Agriculture Agent, have resources and technical expertise to help guide field crop production. Our Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program representative can guide you through cost saving decisions about Medicare.

Need a free soil sample? Call or stop by to pick one up or have it delivered. Our Horticulture Agent and Extension Master Gardener Volunteers can answer your frequently asked questions about gardening, including how to start a garden. Livestock, Aquaculture and Commercial Horticulture Agents serve regionally and may be able to help get you started with a new business venture.

Questions about cooking and food safety, for youth and adults, can be answered by our experts like the Family & Consumer Science Agent, Expanded Food Nutrition Program Assistant, and Master Food Volunteers.

Thinking about starting a 4-H club? Our 4-H agent has all the resources you need to get started. The Chowan County Cooperative Extension office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 730 N Granville St, Suite A, Edenton; (252) 482-6585. Contact information is also available on our website.