St. David’s holds Christmas Eve service

Blistering winds topping 40 miles per hour and a cold spell that had mercury dipping into the single digits did not dim the Christmas Eve candlelight service in Creswell at St. David’s Episcopal Church.

Over 30 people joined Robert Waters in spirit and song as past seasonal sentiment seeped in. The Christmas Eve service at St. David’s Episcopal Church was a simple way to celebrate this season.

“It may well be the only remaining church in the state offering a true candlelight Christmas Eve service. St. David’s still does not have electricity or plumbing, though we had installed gas heaters to keep the sanctuary comfortable for those who attended the services,” said Robert Waters.

Temperatures during the service hovered around 60 degrees.

“From the comments received afterward, I believe those who braved the elements were glad they could experience the magic of a St. David’s Christmas Eve service,” said the musician.

Waters has been leading restoration efforts over the past two years of the historic church, at times referred to as Pettigrew Chapel.

Saint David’s was the first church built in and around the area of Creswell. The Rev. Charles Pettigrew built a chapel on his own land for the people in his area to worship. St. David’s was originally a private chapel, the building was expanded by the congregation in 1857 and became a parish church.

While ministering at Saint David’s Charles Pettigrew was elected first bishop of the Diocese of North Carolina. Union and Confederate soldiers camped on the church grounds and used the church for shelter and storage during the Civil War.

“Syble Spruill and her late husband, Ray Spruill, have been the principal caretakers of St. David’s over the past years. In all likelihood, their efforts are the reason we’re even able to continue holding services there,” claimed Waters. “My restoration efforts over the past nearly two years have been made much easier thanks to their dedication and devotion toward preserving this historic landmark.”

The Christmas Eve service included candlelight service along with music of the season at the hour long event.

Waters filled the service with the glorious music of the season played on period appropriate acoustic instruments as the autoharp and Celtic harp.

“Attendees sang traditional carols accompanied by an organist playing the original antique reed pump organ, which still sounds pretty good,” said Waters, smiling.

